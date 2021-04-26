Love Over Hate Unity March and Rally in Mountain View
We are Stronger Together--
Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate, La Gente Unida
Calling all P.O.C and Allies!
Justice for Daunte Wright/George Floyd Reflection
There is a short march portion, if you wish to participate.
Marchers: Meet at City Hall Plaza at 1pm.
Rally: Starts around 1:30 or 1:45pm.
Host: Justice Vanguard (IG @justicevanguard)
We are Stronger Together--Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate, La Gente Unida
Speakers and open mic
Youth organized.
Age and Youth United in Action!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 5/ 1/2021
|Love Over Hate Unity March and Rally
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 01
|Time
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Justice Vanguard
|Location Details
|
Mountain View City Hall Plaza
500 Castro St.
Mountain View, CA
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 26th, 2021 8:35 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network