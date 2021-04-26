Love Over Hate Unity March and Rally in Mountain View



We are Stronger Together--

Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate, La Gente Unida



Calling all P.O.C and Allies!



Justice for Daunte Wright/George Floyd Reflection



There is a short march portion, if you wish to participate.

Marchers: Meet at City Hall Plaza at 1pm.

Rally: Starts around 1:30 or 1:45pm.



Host: Justice Vanguard (IG @justicevanguard)

Speakers and open mic



Youth organized.



Age and Youth United in Action!



