On Sat, May 1st, 6-8PM PST, ATA Gallery’s Other Cinema mounts its fourth Plague-Time Play-Time event, its third livestream of the pandemic: MAYDAY!
In a fundraising effort for the shuttered Valencia St. storefront, the OC crew has compiled a powerful two-hour program of docs, cult jams, & even a live performance!
The First of May has traditionally been a holiday for the celebration of the worker, to honor her labor and to agitate for self-management and mutual aid.
Among the featured pieces is the "History of Mayday", by local light Fred Glass, author of From Mission to Microchip. Also anchoring this energized webcast is April Camlin’s ventriloquist act/lecture on the 1871 Paris Commune!
We’ll also see subMedia’s "Eagle Stew", a hilarious cut-up of the Capitol Mob Riot, Videofreex’ Portapak portrait of the Mayday 1971 shutdown of Washington DC 50 years ago, and a stirring eulogy by Anthony Buchanan on the loss of our cultural heroes Lawrence Ferlinghetti and Gene Youngblood.
PLUS new pieces by Banksy, Kelly Gallagher, Pop-O-Pies, and a sing-along karaoke version of "L'Internationale". The program is hosted by OC curator Craig Baldwin, with thought-provoking special guests sharing the camera.
The livestream link will be on the Other Cinema homepage a day before the show.
For more event information: http://www.othercinema.com/
