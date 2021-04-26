From COVID denial, to workers being labeled “essential” then left on the frontlines unprotected, to kids in cages, to attacks on indigenous sovereignty & the planet, to attacks on women’s & LGBTQI rights, to unrelenting police & white supremacist violence – the past year has been devastating. And the eviction & debt waves haven’t even hit yet.



But 2020 and early 2021 will forever be remembered as a time of ferocious solidarity in the streets, an explosion of mutual aid projects, and a wave of wildcat strikes, rent strikes, and workers organizing for unions, livable wages, & basic protections.



2021 is the Year of the US Political Prisoner and we will continue efforts to free Mumia Abu Jamal and all political prisoners fighting against the US empire.



On May Day 2021 in Oakland, we celebrate the fighters, the builders, and everyone who found creative ways to stand together here on Turtle Island and in solidarity with oppressed people worldwide fighting US occupation and oppression.



Gather at 2:30pm for a car caravan starting 3pm at Lake Merritt BART station & ending with a rally at a to-be-disclosed location at 5pm. Bring your full heart, your tears, your rage, & your joy. Come alone or come as a contingent. Rep your vision, your folks, your struggles and campaigns, as we celebrate International Workers Day 2021 in Oakland, CA, and continue the fight for a world without borders, billionaires, police or prisons.



Partial list of endorsers:



Black Alliance for Peace

Causa Justa / Just Cause

Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice (CURYJ)

Dandelion Affinity Group

Economic Justice for Black Oakland

Gig Workers Rising

House the Bay

International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN)

National Lawyers Guild - SF

Oakland Brown Berets / National Brown Berets Oakland Chapter

People's Strike Bay Area

Poor People's Campaign: Bay Area

POOR Magazine / Prensa POBRE

Rideshare Drivers United

The Party for Reclamation and Survival

The Village in Oakland

Western Movement Assembly

Workers World Party – Bay Area

Young Oakland For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/peoplesstrikebaya...

