From COVID denial, to workers being labeled “essential” then left on the frontlines unprotected, to kids in cages, to attacks on indigenous sovereignty & the planet, to attacks on women’s & LGBTQI rights, to unrelenting police & white supremacist violence – the past year has been devastating. And the eviction & debt waves haven’t even hit yet.
But 2020 and early 2021 will forever be remembered as a time of ferocious solidarity in the streets, an explosion of mutual aid projects, and a wave of wildcat strikes, rent strikes, and workers organizing for unions, livable wages, & basic protections.
2021 is the Year of the US Political Prisoner and we will continue efforts to free Mumia Abu Jamal and all political prisoners fighting against the US empire.
On May Day 2021 in Oakland, we celebrate the fighters, the builders, and everyone who found creative ways to stand together here on Turtle Island and in solidarity with oppressed people worldwide fighting US occupation and oppression.
Gather at 2:30pm for a car caravan starting 3pm at Lake Merritt BART station & ending with a rally at a to-be-disclosed location at 5pm. Bring your full heart, your tears, your rage, & your joy. Come alone or come as a contingent. Rep your vision, your folks, your struggles and campaigns, as we celebrate International Workers Day 2021 in Oakland, CA, and continue the fight for a world without borders, billionaires, police or prisons.
Partial list of endorsers:
Black Alliance for Peace
Causa Justa / Just Cause
Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice (CURYJ)
Dandelion Affinity Group
Economic Justice for Black Oakland
Gig Workers Rising
House the Bay
International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN)
National Lawyers Guild - SF
Oakland Brown Berets / National Brown Berets Oakland Chapter
People's Strike Bay Area
Poor People's Campaign: Bay Area
POOR Magazine / Prensa POBRE
Rideshare Drivers United
The Party for Reclamation and Survival
The Village in Oakland
Western Movement Assembly
Workers World Party – Bay Area
Young Oakland
East Bay | Labor & Workers
Mayday Oakland 2021 March & Rally
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Saturday May 01
Time
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
Oakland May Day Planning Committee
Location Details
Gather at Lake Merritt BART Station, 2:30, and at 3pm we will travel in car caravan/bike/ march to several sites of worker and community struggles including Whole Foods, a fast food restaurant, and will end the caravan at a housing justice action in West Oakland at 5pm for a rally and celebration.
|
https://www.facebook.com/peoplesstrikebaya...
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 26th, 2021 12:32 PM
