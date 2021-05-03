ILWU supported Chilean dockworkers and all workers in Chile during the May Day March in San Francisco. International Worker Solidarity against Neoliberalism.



Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo





On May 1st, 2021, a May Day march was held in San Francisco sponsored bythe five Bay Area Labor Councils to compel the US Senate to pass the ProAct, a federal guarantee of the right to unionize.At the head of the march was the International Longshoreman and WarehouseWorkers Union drill team to honor their historic 1934 General Strike in SanFrancisco. Also at the head was Angela Davis, marching alongside the ILWUofficers from all of the Bay Area locals.On its way down Market street the ILWU contingent stopped at the ChileanConsulate together with a contingent of Chileans whom held bannerssupporting the workers of Chile on May Day and denouncing the government ofPiñera for its human rights violations.Trent Willis, President of Local 10 and well-known leader and retiredlongshoreman Jack Heyman, declared support for the Union of ChileanDockworkers’ general strike actions during the past week. Jack Heymanreminded workers about the historic decision by the lLWU to refuse to loadarms cargo onto Chilean ships during the dictatorship of Pinochet. Thishistoric decision in 1978 was not the only one of its kind by the ILWU whenit comes to International Worker Solidarity.During this past week of April, approximately 7,000 Port workers in Chilecarried out work stoppages throughout the entire country. According torepresentatives of the International Dockworkers Council, approximately 19ports and 34 terminals were paralyzed during 7 work shifts anddemonstrations held in major port cities. This was in response to PresidentPiñera’s refusal to abide by a law passed by the Chilean Congress aftermajor demonstrations, that would allow workers to make early withdrawalsfrom their private retirement accounts (called AFPs) in order to weatherthe economic hardship of the COVID pandemic.Piñera attempted to solidify his stance by taking Congress’s law to hisrubber-stamping Constitutional Tribunal to have it declaredunconstitutional. The Constitutional Tribunal made the unprecedented moveto rule against Piñera, and many believe this was due to the work stoppagesfrom the Port Workers during that same week, the announcement by theInternational Dock Workers Council to support a blockade of Chilean goodsand the threat of another general work stoppage on April 30th by broadsectors of the both unionized and non-unionized working class. Also, aselections are right around the corner, many in the rightwing politicalclass abandoned Piñera to support this popular early withdrawal from AFPslaw.On April 30th, Teachers, Healthcare workers, Public Worker unions, manyCentral Labor unions, including the CUT carried out work stoppages as wellas demonstrations finalizing the day with nationwide nighttime“cacerolazos” or loud and persistent pot-banging, an unmistakable sign ofsevere and massive discontent.This early withdrawal victory comes on the heels of two other similarlybittersweet victories because these only remind workers that the governmentand corporate class has forced the working class to pay for the human andeconomic costs of the pandemic.One of the main demands of Chilean workers is for a basic universal incometo quell the hunger and stop workers from becoming exposed to COVID; a taxon the rich, notorious for its corruption and tax-evasion schemes; and lastbut not least an end to the privatized system of individual retirementaccounts, AFPs, which has left retirees surviving on less than minimum wageafter decades of mandated worker contributions. The demand to end thissystem has been expressed by a movement called No Mas AFPs, which predatesthe October 2019 uprising by several years.Ironically, the vast majority of those not forced into the privatizedretirement system and whom continue to enjoy the benefits of a publicpension are the military and police, mostly paid from the 1/3 remainingstate-owned share of Codelco, the copper mining corporation, which had beennationalized by Allende.Chile was the test tube of Neoliberalism, a system that was imposed almost50 years ago via a military coup and US intervention. For years it wascalled “The Chilean Miracle” because the financial markets boomed. Yet itwas on the backs of Chilean workers, who have been facing ever-increasinglabor insecurity through outsourcing, non-permanent work contracts, lowerwages, ever decreasing purchasing power, and immense household debt, all ofwhich was only possible due to the dictatorship’s repressive labor laws andits constitution.The October 2019 uprising, triggered by high school students, was anawakening of a broad spectrum of Chilean society exhausted with trying tokeep up with the demands of this oppressive system. The uprising includedstudents and workers saddled with unsurmountable student debt (similar tothe Trillion-dollar student debt that many people under 40 have in the US);retirees living in poverty from their individual privatized retirement, andtransportation sector burdened by ever increasing tolls from privatizedhighway systems.The plight of the educational sector had already exploded during the highschool and university student demonstrations of 2006 and 2011 denouncingsevere inequality from a privatized and for-profit educational system andteachers’ unions accompanied student demands for a free and qualityeducation.A defunded public healthcare sector which has caused a crumblinginfrastructure and countless deaths for people on waiting lists who can’tafford the expensive private healthcare also mobilized the healthcareworkers and many of these same workers participated as street medics duringthe 2019 protests. Despite their clearly marked universally recognizedMedic symbols they faced direct and violent attacks by the police.The 2019 protests also included the Mapuche and other indigenous people whohave been fighting against the forestry and energy companies’ encroachmenton their lands and massive hydroelectric projects on the rivers duringdecades of both right wing and “socialist” governments post-Pinochet. TheMapuche have been targeted by government repression and military raids andits leaders have been killed or framed and imprisoned and if releasedsubject to surveillance and oppressive probation sign-in requirements.The protests of 2019 included environmental organizations demanding an endto the privatized water system and to the toxic pollution from industriesthat leave entire coastlines chemically destroyed and communities (calledSacrifice Zones) with severe respiratory and skin lesions as well ascancer; feminist organizations which have been fighting against femicides,gender violence and violence against the trans community, cyclists fightingfor safer and more sustainable transit options, artists and a broadspectrum of neighborhood groups organized as Popular Assemblies that met todefine what a New Constitution would look like and to get rid of once andfor all the most lasting Pinochet legacy: the present Constitution.Dock workers also participated during these 2019 protests holding workstoppages during November 2019 and faced police repression duringdemonstrations in the streets of major port cities. The majority of theports of Chile have also become privatized both during the dictatorship aswell as afterwards during the Eduardo Frei Jr. and Ricardo Lagospresidencies and are now in the hands of two of the most powerfulbillionaire business conglomerates: the Luksic and the Von Appen families.All of these movements and protests have been fully documented by a myriadof independent media organizations which have sprung up during these pastfew years as a response to the scarcity of real opposition media whichsurprisingly existed even during the dictatorship. Groundbreakinginvestigative journalism however has continued, unearthing widespreadeconomic corruption among the corporate and political class which has forthe most part been allowed to proceed unchecked and unpunished by thecourts.The government response to these protests was and continues to be brutal.Four reports from international human rights organizations have denouncedsystematic violations of human rights. Approximately 460 people havesuffered eye trauma and loss of one eye (Two people have lost both) due topolice targeting of protestors with US-made shotgun pellets and tear gascannisters. The government-promised healthcare, psychological and eyeprosthesis support has been criminally inadequate. Sexual assault by policeagainst protestors has also been amply documented yet more than half ofthese cases have been summarily dismissed by Chilean courts.During all of these protests, tens of thousands of youth, many knownpopularly as La Primera Linea (Frontline fighters) faced the governmentwater cannons, tear gas, police armored vehicles and shotgun pellets headon with rocks and were the first line of defense in the periphery of themassive peaceful protests. When Spanish human rights jurist Baltazar Garzonwent to Chile to see what was happening on the ground, he found the need tobe protected from police pellets and teargas by members of La Primera Lineawho surrounded him with their bodies, makeshift shields and gas masks.The Pinera government has imprisoned thousands of these youth under trumpedup charges, even framing them by illegal police undercover units and manyprisoners still continue to languish in crowded jails with little access toprotective equipment, healthcare or even water in the middle of a pandemic.Their due process rights have been violated; many have spent more than 18months in jail without trial, the length of their imprisonment unwarrantedfor 1st offense and unproven charges. Those convicted are facing longsentences for charges where the only “witness” was the arresting officerwith no corroborating non-police testimony or forensic evidence.The dozens of deaths and maiming of protestors by police have also gonemostly unpunished; its police and military perpetrators are allowed to walkthe streets. Crowd control methods and weapons used are those used byoccupying armies rather than civilian police: tear gas that causestemporary blindness, severe headaches, eye pain and produces violentrespiratory and abdominal spasms and water cannons that shoot out highlypressurized water with sodium hydroxide (NaOH) producing widespread andpainful blisters.Piñera filled his cabinet with members who had been hardline Pinochet eraoperatives and the few Pinochet era officers and secret police who were intheir plush prison for crimes against humanity or other human rightsviolations have begun to be released for “humanitarian” COVID reasons.The human rights violations are so well documented that well-known humanrights judge Baltazar Garzon and the Chilean Commission of Human Rightshave recently taken Piñera to the International Criminal Court for crimesagainst humanity.The government has continued to pass ever more repressive laws, violatingthe right of association, due process, press freedom and has even beganattacking and destroying neighborhood soup kitchens, or Ollas Comunes whichsprang up in shanty towns throughout Chile.The National referendum held on October 2020 for a new constitution votedalmost 80-20 in favor of a Constitutional Convention composed of onlypopularly elected delegates (instead of Congress) yet the electoral rulesalmost guarantee the election of people from the same political class thatwere in power during the past 30 years.Candidates to the Constitutional Convention who are members of the socialmovements uplifted primarily from the popular grassroots assemblies arefacing an uphill battle to become elected since only political parties canform electoral slates. Even if elected, they face other hurdles such as the2/3 rule to pass constitutional articles, agreed upon by the November 15th“Peace Agreement”---a back-door meeting of most of the party leaders inCongress at the height of the protests much to the dismay and disgust ofthe protestors—then officially voted on and passed by the Congress inDecember of 2019. The clause in this "agreement" that limits the scope ofthe Constitutional Convention and disallows any interference ormodification of International Treaties practically ensures thatInternational Free Trade agreements which include privatization of waterand retirement systems will continue unless there is a massive and clearsupermajority of the grassroots assembly supported delegates. The electionof the Constitutional Convention delegates was to be held on April 11th butwas postponed due to the pandemic until May 15th.Meanwhile, the COVID pandemic has reached new heights despite massivevaccinations. In a country with almost 19 million people, there are almost7,000 new COVID cases per day and ICU beds are at 96.5% capacity.The government imposed COVID lock downs are being used to suppress evendemonstrations that follow distancing and mask guidelines; curfews onlyserve to create more crowded conditions during public transit rush hoursfor essential workers and those forced to work despite the pandemic in theshopping centers, or other playgrounds for the rich.Workers in Chile face the choice between dying of COVID or of hunger.On October 28, 2019 the San Francisco Labor Council passed a Resolution inSupport of the Rising Chilean People’s Movement for Economic Equality andPolitical Freedom. It was a recognition that the people’s response to thehardship that the neoliberal system has wrought in Chile during these past30 years is unsustainable.Many unions in the US see parallels in their struggle. For example:The Union of Professional and Technical Employees-CWA 9119 passed aresolution during its convention in March of 2019 in support the No Mas AFPmovement in Chile, committing to stand strong and fight to defend its ownpension against the attempts at privatization by the University ofCalifornia during its 2 year-long contract negotiations which ended inAugust 2019 with a contract that included a reopener clause.Teachers from AFT2121 are organizing rallies at City Hall this Saturday May8th at 11am because they continue to suffer the effects of even morecrippling and upcoming layoffs at City College of San Francisco. These arejust a few examples of the failure of this neoliberalism model here athome.Sometimes this model wields the mask of “community regeneration”, or even“affordable housing”.Howard’s Terminal, the home of ILWU Local 10 is under attack by none otherthan billionaire Don Fischer, owner of The Gap & main promoter ofprivatization of public education via Charter schools.In this case, the ILWU, the unión which has extended its hand to workers athome & abroad is in need of solidarity of its own.Fischer has plans to construct an Oakland As stadium, a vast commercialdevelopment & luxury condos ( w/ as of yet unspecified but promised“affordable housing”) on prime waterfront property. The billionaire will beexpecting Mayor Libby to get the votes from the City Council to approve it.This could mean an end to 1,400 Longshoreman union jobs and the destructionof a major trade hub of the Bay Area unless worker solidarity goes intohigh gear.The ILWU will be organizing a Juneteenth demonstration to gather the forcesto oppose this billionaire land grab.It almost feels surreal that workers in the US, in the year 2021, wouldneed to pass a federal law for the right to unionize. But 30 years ofneoliberalism, known here as Reaganomics and practiced by bothRepublican and Democratic administrations has reduced the unionizedworkforce to 12 percent. One could say that the income inequalitycrisis has reached such proportions that even a conservative Bidenadministration has seen fit to support a bill guaranteeing workerprotections to unionize.The last words of Chile’s National Anthem proclaim: “Chile will eitherbe the graveyard of a Free people or an Asylum against Oppression”. Itis in this context that the people of Chile have a crucial lesson toteach the rest of us. Neoliberalism is a nightmare for working peopleeverywhere. Neoliberalism must die so that the people and the planetmay live and as the ILWU has shown us time and time again, onlyInternational Solidarity with workers around the world will make thatpossible._____________________________________________Elizabeth Milos is a Chilean-New Yorker who has been living and workingin San Francisco since 1979, a certified medical interpreter, rank andfile member of UPTE-CWA 9119 Local 7 (UCSF), and delegate to the SanFrancisco Labor Council. She visited Chile most recently during March2020 and was in Chile when the COVID pandemic hit.Author would like to extend a special thank you to the Labor VideoProject and Work Week Radio for its extensive coverage of Laborstruggles throughout the world—union-labor donated work by CWA memberSteve Zeltzer and his partner Kazmi.For a view of the San Francisco Labor Council Resolution on Chile: