May Day actions throughout the Bay Ares, Angela Davis marches with ILWU in San Francisco

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

ILWU, local 10

Theatrical and Stage Employees Union, local 16

Party for Socialism and Liberation

The Mobilization for Mumia

National Union of Healthcare Workers

Chinese Progressive Association

San Francisco Building and Construction Council

Sign Display Union, Local 510

CWA 9119, AFL-CIO

Calisfornia Domestic Workers Coalition

Office and Professional Employees Union, Local 29

Teamsters Union, Local 350

United Front Committee for a Labor Party

Recalling San Francisco's historic 1934 May Day and general strike where workers died, unions and working people again marched down Market Street to a City Hall Rally. This was one of many actions held throughout the Bay Area.Unions and social justice groups marching included:The March paused in front of the Chilean Consulate, protesting crimes by the Chilean dictatorship.On a sound truck in front of City Hall, speakers spread messages of justice for working people. Angela Davis said that there was no other place she would rather be. Recalling the fights for the 12, then 10, then 8 hour day, she exhorted the crowd to keep up the fight and work for a four hour day.See all high resolution photos here