From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Many Unions Join in SF May Day March and Rally
May Day actions throughout the Bay Ares, Angela Davis marches with ILWU in San Francisco
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoRecalling San Francisco's historic 1934 May Day and general strike where workers died, unions and working people again marched down Market Street to a City Hall Rally. This was one of many actions held throughout the Bay Area.
Unions and social justice groups marching included:
- ILWU, local 10
- Theatrical and Stage Employees Union, local 16
- Party for Socialism and Liberation
- The Mobilization for Mumia
- National Union of Healthcare Workers
- Chinese Progressive Association
- San Francisco Building and Construction Council
- Sign Display Union, Local 510
- CWA 9119, AFL-CIO
- Calisfornia Domestic Workers Coalition
- Office and Professional Employees Union, Local 29
- Teamsters Union, Local 350
- United Front Committee for a Labor Party
On a sound truck in front of City Hall, speakers spread messages of justice for working people. Angela Davis said that there was no other place she would rather be. Recalling the fights for the 12, then 10, then 8 hour day, she exhorted the crowd to keep up the fight and work for a four hour day.
See all high resolution photos here
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network