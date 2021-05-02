top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Many Unions Join in SF May Day March and Rally
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
May Day actions throughout the Bay Ares, Angela Davis marches with ILWU in San Francisco
sm_01-12121-852_9157.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Recalling San Francisco's historic 1934 May Day and general strike where workers died, unions and working people again marched down Market Street to a City Hall Rally. This was one of many actions held throughout the Bay Area.

Unions and social justice groups marching included:
  • ILWU, local 10
  • Theatrical and Stage Employees Union, local 16
  • Party for Socialism and Liberation
  • The Mobilization for Mumia
  • National Union of Healthcare Workers
  • Chinese Progressive Association
  • San Francisco Building and Construction Council
  • Sign Display Union, Local 510
  • CWA 9119, AFL-CIO
  • Calisfornia Domestic Workers Coalition
  • Office and Professional Employees Union, Local 29
  • Teamsters Union, Local 350
  • United Front Committee for a Labor Party
The March paused in front of the Chilean Consulate, protesting crimes by the Chilean dictatorship.

On a sound truck in front of City Hall, speakers spread messages of justice for working people. Angela Davis said that there was no other place she would rather be. Recalling the fights for the 12, then 10, then 8 hour day, she exhorted the crowd to keep up the fight and work for a four hour day.

See all high resolution photos here
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_02-12121-850_0538.jpg
original image (1984x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_03-12121-850_0622.jpg
original image (1974x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_04-12121-852_9046.jpg
original image (1999x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_05-12121-850_0699.jpg
original image (2084x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_06-12121-852_9065.jpg
original image (1788x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_07-12121-852_9083.jpg
original image (1724x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_08-12121-850_0768.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_09-12121-852_9089.jpg
original image (1876x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_10-12121-850_0791.jpg
original image (1400x1996)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_11-12121-850_0799.jpg
original image (1926x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_12-12121-850_0801.jpg
original image (1934x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_13-12121-850_0823.jpg
original image (1741x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_14-12121-850_0832.jpg
original image (1898x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_15-12121-850_0856.jpg
original image (1508x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_16-12121-850_0863.jpg
original image (1400x2102)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_17-12121-850_0658.jpg
original image (1400x1736)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_18-12121-850_0911.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_19-12121-852_9203.jpg
original image (1422x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 2:12 PM
sm_20-12121-852_9260.jpg
original image (1920x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code