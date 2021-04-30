



#IfItsVacantTakeIt



#MayDay



#HousingIsAHumanRight



Follow us on MAY DAY 2021: Celebrate the power of our communities to house each other through direct action! Text HELLO to (205) 850-7329 on Signal to receive details and join #HousetheBay action alert and eviction defense blast. Actual time not public yet.#IfItsVacantTakeIt#MayDay#HousingIsAHumanRightFollow us on twitter For more event information: https://housethebay.org

