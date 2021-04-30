MAY DAY 2021: Celebrate the power of our communities to house each other through direct action! Text HELLO to (205) 850-7329 on Signal to receive details and join #HousetheBay action alert and eviction defense blast. Actual time not public yet.
#IfItsVacantTakeIt
#MayDay
#HousingIsAHumanRight
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
|Oakland May Day: Housing Direct Action
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 01
|Time
|12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|House the Bay
|Location Details
|Stay Tuned West Oakland
|
For more event information: https://housethebay.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 30th, 2021 12:12 AM
