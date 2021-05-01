top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers
Action in Fresno for International Workers' Day
by Peter Maiden
Saturday May 1st, 2021 9:01 PM
Around two hundred rallied at Fresno City Hall and marched through downtown to honor International Workers' Day
sm_d5d_5549_web.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Fresno marked May Day with an action by the United Farmworkers Union, The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, and the Centro Binacional, together as the May First Coalition.
§Members of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.
by Peter Maiden
Saturday May 1st, 2021 9:01 PM
sm_d5d_5554_web.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§For José Antonio Bernabé Lule.
by Peter Maiden
Saturday May 1st, 2021 9:01 PM
sm_d5d_5594_web.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Three people wear T-shirts honoring the late director of organizing for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant rights, José Antonio Bernabé Lule. He died earlier this year.
§The banner at the front of the march.
by Peter Maiden
Saturday May 1st, 2021 9:01 PM
sm_d5d_5612_web.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§Marchers honoring May Day 2021 in Fresno.
by Peter Maiden
Saturday May 1st, 2021 9:01 PM
sm_d5d_5644_web.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§The Banner
by Peter Maiden
Saturday May 1st, 2021 9:01 PM
sm_d5d_5659_web.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Banner in Spanish at the head of the march for May Day in downtown Fresno. It says, “Immigration Reform Now! Immigrant Lives Matter! May 1st Coalition”.
