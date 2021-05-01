From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Action in Fresno for International Workers' Day
Around two hundred rallied at Fresno City Hall and marched through downtown to honor International Workers' Day
Fresno marked May Day with an action by the United Farmworkers Union, The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, and the Centro Binacional, together as the May First Coalition.
