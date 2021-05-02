top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Angela Y. Davis and the ILWU lead San Francisco May Day March
by Jack Heyman, posted by the Jamal Journal
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 5:38 PM
On May Day marches occurred around the U.S. and around the world. While it is a labor holiday celebrated in 100 countries it is not recognized here where it originated in 1886 over the struggle for the 8 hour work day and safer working conditions. Arguably, the largest demonstration in the U.S. occurred in San Francisco where an estimated 4,000 marchers, trade unionists, community groups and leftists, gathered at the Embarcadero and marched to Civic Center to commemorate the 1934 Maritime and General Strike provoked by the police murder of two strikers.
sm_may-day-mumia.jpg
original image (1934x1400)
may-day-ayd.jpg

may-day-mumia.jpg

Angela Davis and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Lead San Francisco May Day March

Written by Jack Heyman of the Labor Action Committee to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal

(With photos of the May Day March by Leon Kunstenaar of the SF Bay Area Independent Media Center. Also see Kunstenaar's photos from Angela Davis' visit to the ILWU Union Hall)

On May Day marches occurred around the U.S. and around the world. While it is a labor holiday celebrated in 100 countries it is not recognized here where it originated in 1886 over the struggle for the 8 hour work day and safer working conditions. 

Arguably, the largest demonstration in the U.S. occurred in San Francisco where an estimated 4,000  marchers, trade unionists, community groups and leftists, gathered at the Embarcadero and marched to Civic Center to commemorate the 1934 Maritime and General Strike provoked by the police murder of two strikers. 

The demands of the event organized by all Bay Area labor councils were:  (1) to support passage of the PRO Act (Protection of the Right to Organize) after the defeated union organizing drive at Amazon and (2) for racial justice. 

Many marchers carried signs protesting racist police killings. The longshore union carried banners calling for Mumia’s freedom. One from the 1999 Mumia rally in San Francisco read: “Stop the Execution of Mumia Abu-Jamal“ which is relevant today given Mumia’s continued dire medical conditions and DA Krasner’s court filing opposing his appeal rights. 

Both Angela Davis and ILWU Local 10 President Trent Willis, called for Mumia’s freedom. Willis led a chant from the podium: “An Injury to One is an Injury to All! Free Mumia Abu-Jamal." 

The longshore union is organizing another Juneteenth port protest against police terror and systemic racism. At last year’s Juneteenth protest all West Coast Ports in Canada and the U.S. were shutdown as Angela Davis spoke and led the march of 25,000 out of the Port of Oakland to Oscar Grant Plaza.

may-day-aydspeaks.jpg

may-day-buttons.jpg

may-day-crowd.jpg

may-day-domestic.jpg

may-day-drums.jpg

may-day-dsa.jpg

may-day-healthcare.jpg

https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code