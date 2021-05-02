From the Open-Publishing Calendar
On May Day 2021 ILWU Backs Chilean Dockers In San Francisco! Solidarity Has No Borders
San Francisco ILWU Local 10 on May Day rallied at the Chilean Consulate to support the strike action by Chilean dockers. Also Chileans spoke about the struggle in Chile.
https://youtu.be/z9ZqsB_rQq0
On May 1, 2021 in San Francisco, ILWU longshoremen rallied at the Chilean consulate in San Francisco to show their solidarity with the Chilean dockworkers union who went on strike against the attacks by the reactionary Chilean government.
Other speakers talked about the brutal attacks on students and workers including shooting protesters in the eyes.
Additional media:
SF Protesters Demand Piñera Out! Stop Military Terror In Chile
https://youtu.be/vTFPhQLXivg
Stop The Military State Of Emergency In Chile-Solidarity Protest In SF
https://youtu.be/IViF_4WsFu8
WW 10-22-19 Working-Class Struggle In Chile With Manuel Ahumada Lillo Secretary of Confederacion General de Trabajadores CGT
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-22-19-working-class-struggle-in-chile-with-manuel-ahumada-lillo
Chile Faces Mine Stoppages as Workers Join Protests
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-21/copper-king-chile-faces-mine-stoppages-as-workers-join-protests
By Laura Millan Lombrana
"To paralyze all mining in Chile": Union No. 1 of Escondida supports demonstrations throughout the country
"A paralyzed toda la minería de Chile": Sindicato N°1 de Escondida apoya manifestaciones en todo el país
http://www.laizquierdadiario.cl/A-paralizar-toda-la-mineria-de-Chile-Sindicato-No1-de-Escondida-apoya-manifestaciones-en-todo-el
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
