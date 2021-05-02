top
Related Categories: Americas | San Francisco | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
On May Day 2021 ILWU Backs Chilean Dockers In San Francisco! Solidarity Has No Borders
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 12:00 AM
San Francisco ILWU Local 10 on May Day rallied at the Chilean Consulate to support the strike action by Chilean dockers. Also Chileans spoke about the struggle in Chile.
sm_chile-port-strike-in-valparaiso-.jpeg
original image (1540x800)
https://youtu.be/z9ZqsB_rQq0

On May 1, 2021 in San Francisco, ILWU longshoremen rallied at the Chilean consulate in San Francisco to show their solidarity with the Chilean dockworkers union who went on strike against the attacks by the reactionary Chilean government.

Other speakers talked about the brutal attacks on students and workers including shooting protesters in the eyes.

Additional media:
SF Protesters Demand Piñera Out! Stop Military Terror In Chile
https://youtu.be/vTFPhQLXivg

Stop The Military State Of Emergency In Chile-Solidarity Protest In SF
https://youtu.be/IViF_4WsFu8

WW 10-22-19 Working-Class Struggle In Chile With Manuel Ahumada Lillo Secretary of Confederacion General de Trabajadores CGT
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-22-19-working-class-struggle-in-chile-with-manuel-ahumada-lillo

Chile Faces Mine Stoppages as Workers Join Protests
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-21/copper-king-chile-faces-mine-stoppages-as-workers-join-protests
By Laura Millan Lombrana
"To paralyze all mining in Chile": Union No. 1 of Escondida supports demonstrations throughout the country
"A paralyzed toda la minería de Chile": Sindicato N°1 de Escondida apoya manifestaciones en todo el país
http://www.laizquierdadiario.cl/A-paralizar-toda-la-mineria-de-Chile-Sindicato-No1-de-Escondida-apoya-manifestaciones-en-todo-el

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
§Banners In Front Of Chilean Consulate In San Francisco
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 12:00 AM
sm_img_8690.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Banners In Front Of The Chilean Consulate supporting the workers and people of Chile
§Government Is Killing & Raping The People
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 12:00 AM
sm_img_8743.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The banner reported that the government is killing and raping the people of Chile
§Solidarity With Chilean Workers
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 12:00 AM
sm_img_8705.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Chileans and ILWU Longshore workers joined together for the dock workers union of Chile
§Chilean Dockworkers Strike Valparaiso
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 12:00 AM
sm_chile-port-strike-in-valparaiso-_1.jpeg
original image (1540x800)
Chilean dockworkers went on strike in the port of Valparaiso
