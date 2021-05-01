top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
White Solidarity Activists Take Over the Block of Racist Cop Callers in Alameda, California
by Justice for Mario Gonzales
Saturday May 1st, 2021 10:58 AM
No More Klan-ameda Kop Kallers!
sm_klanamedakopkallers-2021-05-01.jpeg
original image (1600x1200)
[Photo: "Calling cops kills Black and Brown people." Credit: Dave Id.]


Mario Gonzalez should still be alive!

We are an autonomous group of white Bay Area residents outraged by the 911 caller's disregard for safety by prioritizing the emotions of a white woman over the life of a young father of color.

There is a long history in this nation of fair-skinned women saying they were afraid of men of color, and this resulting in the death of a beloved community member. Your irrational fear — which is truly about power, control, and domination — stole Mario's life from his son, his brothers, his mother.

We are outraged and want to send a message to Klanameda Kop Kallers: You have blood on your hands! You are just as guilty as the police. You murdered Mario Gonzalez.

STOP CALLING THE COPS ON PEOPLE FOR BEING BLACK AND BROWN AND BREATHING

We support the work of the organizations assisting Mario's family to get justice, Anti Police-Terror Project and CURYJ. However, we feel white people need to start holding other white people accountable for this behavior, so we are bringing this to your doorstep to let you know — the racist violence of that 911 call will not go unaddressed.

Anti-racist white people don't let other white people call the cops on people of color!


For more information on the tragic murder of Mario Gonzales and how you can support the family:

https://linktr.ee/justice4mariog

https://www.facebook.com/APTPaction

https://www.facebook.com/CURYJ
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code