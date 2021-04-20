From global pandemic to global class struggle:

An online rally with speakers from throughout the world, organized by the World Socialist Web Site and the International Committee of the Fourth International.



On May 1, the International Committee of the Fourth International is holding its annual Online May Day Rally. The rally will be addressed by representatives of the ICFI and its affiliated Socialist Equality Parties throughout the world. It will be streamed live at wsws.org/mayday.

This year’s May Day is being held under conditions of a new surge in the global COVID-19 pandemic. Since the emergence of the pandemic more than one year ago, nearly three million people have died and more than 136 million have been infected. Fueled by the emergence of more contagious variants, the seven-day average for new cases is now approaching 700,000 and is close to its previous peak in January. More than 11,000 people are dying every day throughout the world.

The experience of the past year has demonstrated that the fight against the pandemic is not merely a medical issue. It requires a political struggle against the capitalist system. The interaction of the drive for profit regardless of social cost, the lust of the oligarchs for obscene levels of personal wealth, and their inhuman indifference to the lives and welfare of the world’s population has created a global social catastrophe.

The global pandemic is developing ever more openly into a global class struggle. The response of the ruling class to the pandemic has produced mass death and social misery. It is also fueling the growth of social anger and opposition throughout the world. These struggles must be guided by an international, revolutionary and socialist program.



Time conversions:

San Francisco: 8:00 am, Saturday, May 1

Los Angeles: 8:00 am, Saturday, May 1

Mexico City: 10:00 am, Saturday, May 1

São Paulo: 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 1

London: 4:00 pm, Saturday, May 1

Berlin: 5:00 pm, Saturday, May 1

Istanbul: 6:00 pm, Saturday, May 1

Mumbai: 8:30 pm, Saturday, May 1

Beijing: 11:00 pm, Saturday, May 1

Tokyo: 12:00 am, Sunday, May 2

Sydney: 1:00 am, Sunday, May 2 For more event information: https://www.wsws.org/en/special/pages/inte...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 5:51 AM