Posted by SFLC on April 13, 2021

Title: May Day Parade & Rally for Workers’ Rights & Racial Justice

Location: Embarcadero, SF

Start Time: 10:00

Date: 2021-05-01



Join Bay Area Labor on May 1st as we recreate the famous 1934 May Day march up Market Street from the Embarcadero to Civic Center for a rally. Wear your union shirts and jackets! Organizations should sign up HERE. You can also download the FLIER.



Celebrations of International Workers’ Day, also called May Day, date back over 100 years to the fight for an eight hour work day. In San Francisco, May 1 has also played host to a rich history of collective action by workers—and this year will be no different.



The triple-threat of rising income inequality, racial injustice, and COVID-19 has hit working families hard. In order for our communities to emerge from this crisis healthy and prosperous, we need a just and equitable recovery for all.



That means building support for key legislation like the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which will empower workers to exercise our freedom to organize and negotiate for better wages and working conditions. It also means uniting together—no matter who we are or where we come from—to #StopAsianHate, proclaim that #BlackLivesMatter, ensure immigrants are safe and welcome in our communities, and fight to ensure that workers everywhere can live and work with the dignity and respect we all deserve.



Saturday, May 1 @ 10 am



Meet at the Embarcadero



Organizations should RSVP at



Join us on May 1st as we recreate the famous 1934 May Day march up Market Street from the Embarcadero to Civic Center for a rally. Wear your union shirts and jackets!



Celebrations of International Workers’ Day, also called May Day, date back over 100 years to the fight for an eight-hour work day. In San Francisco, May 1 has also played host to a rich history of collective action by workers—and this year will be no different.



The triple-threat of rising income inequality, racial injustice, and COVID-19 has hit working families hard. In order for our communities to emerge from this crisis healthy and prosperous, we need a just and equitable recovery for all.



That means building support for key legislation like the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which will empower workers to exercise our freedom to organize and negotiate for better wages and working conditions. It also means uniting together—no matter who we are or where we come from—to #StopAsianHate, proclaim that #BlackLivesMatter, ensure immigrants are safe and welcome in our communities, and fight to ensure that

workers everywhere can live and work with the dignity and respect we all deserve. OPEIU 29 AFL-CIO 11



