SF Bay Area May Day Parade & Rally for Workers’ Rights & Racial Justice
Posted by SFLC on April 13, 2021
Title: May Day Parade & Rally for Workers’ Rights & Racial Justice
Location: Embarcadero, SF
Start Time: 10:00
Date: 2021-05-01
Join Bay Area Labor on May 1st as we recreate the famous 1934 May Day march up Market Street from the Embarcadero to Civic Center for a rally. Wear your union shirts and jackets! Organizations should sign up HERE. You can also download the FLIER.
Celebrations of International Workers’ Day, also called May Day, date back over 100 years to the fight for an eight hour work day. In San Francisco, May 1 has also played host to a rich history of collective action by workers—and this year will be no different.
The triple-threat of rising income inequality, racial injustice, and COVID-19 has hit working families hard. In order for our communities to emerge from this crisis healthy and prosperous, we need a just and equitable recovery for all.
That means building support for key legislation like the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which will empower workers to exercise our freedom to organize and negotiate for better wages and working conditions. It also means uniting together—no matter who we are or where we come from—to #StopAsianHate, proclaim that #BlackLivesMatter, ensure immigrants are safe and welcome in our communities, and fight to ensure that workers everywhere can live and work with the dignity and respect we all deserve.
Saturday, May 1 @ 10 am
Meet at the Embarcadero
Organizations should RSVP at http://www.bit.ly/mayday2021
Join us on May 1st as we recreate the famous 1934 May Day march up Market Street from the Embarcadero to Civic Center for a rally. Wear your union shirts and jackets!
Celebrations of International Workers’ Day, also called May Day, date back over 100 years to the fight for an eight-hour work day. In San Francisco, May 1 has also played host to a rich history of collective action by workers—and this year will be no different.
The triple-threat of rising income inequality, racial injustice, and COVID-19 has hit working families hard. In order for our communities to emerge from this crisis healthy and prosperous, we need a just and equitable recovery for all.
That means building support for key legislation like the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which will empower workers to exercise our freedom to organize and negotiate for better wages and working conditions. It also means uniting together—no matter who we are or where we come from—to #StopAsianHate, proclaim that #BlackLivesMatter, ensure immigrants are safe and welcome in our communities, and fight to ensure that
workers everywhere can live and work with the dignity and respect we all deserve. OPEIU 29 AFL-CIO 11
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 5/ 1/2021
|SF Bay Area May Day Parade & Rally for Workers’ Rights & Racial Justice
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 01
|Time
|10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|SFLC
|Location Details
|SF Embarcadero & Market St.
|
For more event information: https://sflaborcouncil.org/2021/04/13/may-...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 11:34 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network