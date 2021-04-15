Join Food Not Bombs supporter Issac "Lyrical I" Collins and the Uprising as they light the spark against the corporate state!



Issac is a local Spoken Word and Lyricist spreading consciousness though Hip-Hop and spoken word poetry. As always there will be free food, dancing and lots of fun! We are not afraid. The Uprising is here.

