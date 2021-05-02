Thousands of trade unionists and supporter of labor marched in San Francisco. The ILWU led the march and Angela Davis was a keynote speaker.

On 2021 May Day ILWU Local 10 lead the San Francisco May Day march and stopped at the Chilean Consulate in support of the Chilean dockworkers who are fighting attacks on their pensions. Also Angela Davis was a keynote speaker at the rally on Civic Center.Production of Labor Video Project