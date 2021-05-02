top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
2021 May Day San Francisco Thousands March & Angela Davis Speaks
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4:30 PM
Thousands of trade unionists and supporter of labor marched in San Francisco. The ILWU led the march and Angela Davis was a keynote speaker.
sm_img_8887.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On 2021 May Day ILWU Local 10 lead the San Francisco May Day march and stopped at the Chilean Consulate in support of the Chilean dockworkers who are fighting attacks on their pensions. Also Angela Davis was a keynote speaker at the rally on Civic Center.

by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4:30 PM
sm_img_8591.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants attacked the prison labor system for profit.
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4:30 PM
sm_may_day_ufclp_banner.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A banner called for a general strike and a labor party.
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4:30 PM
sm_img_8857.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The 1934 San Franciscoo general strike was memorialized by a banner
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4:30 PM
sm_img_8781.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
TWU 250a officials boarded a cable car at Powell & Market with union banners.
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4:30 PM
sm_img_8626.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The San Francisco May Day march led by the ILWU was the largest union organized May Day march in the United States and the largest since the 40's
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4:30 PM
sm_img_8471.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A solidarity banner with Chilean workers who have launched a general strike.
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4:30 PM
sm_img_8530.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The ILWU slogan An Injury To One Is An Injury To All is still relevant said many marchers.
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4:30 PM
sm_img_8521.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A marcher called for breaking the Taft-Hartley law which makes it illegal to have solidarity action with workers on strike.
by Labor Video Project
Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4:30 PM
sm_img_8795.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Free Mumia contingent joined the ILWU which took strike action to free him in the past.
