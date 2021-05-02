From the Open-Publishing Calendar
2021 May Day San Francisco Thousands March & Angela Davis Speaks
Thousands of trade unionists and supporter of labor marched in San Francisco. The ILWU led the march and Angela Davis was a keynote speaker.
On 2021 May Day ILWU Local 10 lead the San Francisco May Day march and stopped at the Chilean Consulate in support of the Chilean dockworkers who are fighting attacks on their pensions. Also Angela Davis was a keynote speaker at the rally on Civic Center.
Additional media:
ILWU Protests Racist Graffiti At Port Of Oakland SSA Terminal
https://youtu.be/viCypBaBm_4
ILWU Local 10 President Trent Willis on elections, Trump, Labor & Politics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7M_VS2MxtE
"Bloody Thursday" The ILWU & Lessons Of History For Today At SSA Terminal In The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/6QFIJHYfLm4
ILWU "Bloody Thursday"1934 General Strike Commemoration At SSA Terminal Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/qeTJEB3YxQI
Remember "Bloody Thursday" & Stop The Racist Graffiti At SSA! Press Conference At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/MzwJbWbVG5Q
Time To Shut It Down! A Day Of Action & ILWU Juneteenth At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/wzTUdzFfpkw
Angela Davis At The Port Of Oakland: Speech to ILWU Juneteenth Work Action On June 19, 2020
https://youtu.be/WH_J1BcULIg
Shut The World Down! Boots Riley At 2020 Juneteenth At Oakland Oscar Grant Plaza
https://youtu.be/s0D6oGzChlg
ILWU Locals 10 Trent Willis & 34 President Keith Shanklin On Democracy, Labor/Politics & Juneteenth
https://youtu.be/6bVkOYvDEp8
All Out On Juneteenth! "An Injury to One Is An Injury To All" ILWU Juneteenth Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWYn9GuByWg
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Leaders Speak Out On Juneteenth & Fight Against Racism & Worker Action
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auWwn_Sg3BM
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
