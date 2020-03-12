The World Health Organization officially named COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of that date, over 128,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide and 4,717 people have died. Among the most vulnerable are the elderly, the immunocompromised, the prison population, people who are experiencing homelessness, and hospital workers who have a high likelihood of exposure to the contagious virus as they care for the public health.Critics slammed the Trump administration’s response to the outbreak, accusing Trump of downplaying the threat. In January, federal health officials were ordered to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, a step that has restricted information and hindered the U.S. government’s response to the contagion. While other countries like South Korea are testing 10,000 people per day, the U.S. has only tested around 10,000 people total to date. No one knows what the true rate of infection is here.In the San Francisco Bay Area, National Nurses Union CNA nurses at UCSF held a press conference on March 11 to talk about the serious health and safety protection that is critical to healthcare providers and patients. They reported that they have to re-use masks, are understaffed, and there is a lack of communication from management. The contaminated Grand Princess ship is now docked in the Port of Oakland. While the passengers are being evacuated, the crew, which is largely Filipino, is being told that they are be quarantined out at sea after all passengers are disembarked.Bay Area residents have denounced racism and xenophobic attacks surrounding outbreak-related stereotyping during this crisis. A rally of an estimated one thousand gathered in San Francisco's Chinatown on February 29. Statements from San Jose Peace and Justice Center and other organizations decry racism. Street Sheet, a publication of the Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco, laid out recommendations to San Francisco city officials to support the unhoused and unsheltered individuals of their community.