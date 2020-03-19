Significant Increase in Covid-10 Infections in Marin

Marin County COVID-19 status update: March 19, 2020

COVID-19 activity in Marin:

Total cases in Marin: 25

COVID-19 related deaths in Marin: 0

As of March 18, 2020 at 6:00p.m., 675 cases and 16 deaths in California, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Marin County Public Health continues to advance policies to limit community spread and support our excellent healthcare partners’ capacity to respond.

Increase in Local COVID-19 Transmission

Today 10 additional COVID-19 cases were reported, the largest one day increase since Marin’s first case was reported on March 4. Similar increases were seen throughout the region, indicating the need for aggressive control measures. Residents are urged to continue to follow the shelter at home order, now in its third day.

Emergency Tenant Protections

The Marin County Board of Supervisors plans to consider a resolution on March 24 that would prevent residents and business owners from being evicted because of a sudden loss of income tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium would last until May 31.

Financial impacts include having a substantial loss of household income because of a business closure, a loss of work hours or wages, layoffs, or extraordinary out-of-the pocket medical expenses related to COVID-19. Also under the new resolution, a tenant would have up to six months to pay rent before losing their housing or commercial property.

COVID-19 is causing, and is expected to continue to cause, serious negative impacts on the Marin economy and to residents.

Childcare for healthcare workers

The county of Marin in cooperation with multiple entities throughout the county has developed pop-up childcare locations for Healthcare workers and First Responders. This collaborative effort is aimed at assisting those critical to our Healthcare system and reducing the spread of COVID-19. This will assist in making sure we have ample staff in place to provide essential services within our community.

Knowing who to call when you feel symptoms

We have noticed an increase in 911 calls for service with patients who have fevers and minor symptoms. While we recognize many are concerned about COVID-19, such symptoms do not require 911 ambulance response. The most appropriate response to such symptoms is to reach out to your medical provider. This will allow our emergency response system to stay fully available for medical emergencies.

A message from your Public Health Officer

For today’s update, Dr. Matt Willis provides an update on new cases in Marin and other activity.

Where to get the latest information:

Visit the official Marin County Coronavirus webpage (MarinHHS.org/coronavirus) review answers to frequently asked questions, access guidance for special groups and subscribe for email updates.