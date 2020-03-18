Berkeley's Willard Pool Showers Still Operating by Rubber Ducky

Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 10:57 AM

The Willard Pool Showers in Berkeley will remain open during their normal hours.

Monday thru Friday - 7:30PM to 8:30PM

Saturday and Sunday - 9:00AM to 10:00AM

With so many things closing during the lockdown, people might assume that the Willard Pool shower program (Berkeley, Telegraph Avenue) could be closed too. However, it will remain open.



The Willard Pool shower program has been an important hygiene resource for house-less people, and travelers in Berkeley. The showers are located a few blocks south of People's Park, and is adjacent to Willard Park. It is at the former Willard Pool on Telegraph Avenue. The shower provides clean towels, soap, and pleasantly hot water.



No ID is required to use the showers. There is no fee or deposit for the showers. The showers are divided into male and female, so some trans or non-binary people might want to talk to the management if they have particular concerns. The showers have a long history of being a peaceful place. There aren't fights there, and people don't steal from each other.



Other cities in the Bay Area might have their own shower programs, so check with your local city. Those cities that don't have showers, need to take heed and set something up. Hygiene is even more critical in the times we are in.