top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Topics
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Berkeley's Willard Pool Showers Still Operating
by Rubber Ducky
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 10:57 AM
The Willard Pool Showers in Berkeley will remain open during their normal hours.
Monday thru Friday - 7:30PM to 8:30PM
Saturday and Sunday - 9:00AM to 10:00AM
With so many things closing during the lockdown, people might assume that the Willard Pool shower program (Berkeley, Telegraph Avenue) could be closed too. However, it will remain open.

The Willard Pool shower program has been an important hygiene resource for house-less people, and travelers in Berkeley. The showers are located a few blocks south of People's Park, and is adjacent to Willard Park. It is at the former Willard Pool on Telegraph Avenue. The shower provides clean towels, soap, and pleasantly hot water.

No ID is required to use the showers. There is no fee or deposit for the showers. The showers are divided into male and female, so some trans or non-binary people might want to talk to the management if they have particular concerns. The showers have a long history of being a peaceful place. There aren't fights there, and people don't steal from each other.

Other cities in the Bay Area might have their own shower programs, so check with your local city. Those cities that don't have showers, need to take heed and set something up. Hygiene is even more critical in the times we are in.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 182.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code