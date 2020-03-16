S.C. County Issues Shelter-in-Place with No Shelter or Facilities for Those Outside rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Monday Mar 16th, 2020 8:22 PM by Robert Norse

Several hours ago the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency followed up on actions by San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Mateo counties declaring much public assembly a misdemeanor. Meanwhile acting City czar Martin Bernal has declined to provide portapotties, open bathrooms, provide vacant hotel and motel rooms, or declare an eviction moratorium for folks outside and hard-pressed renters inside.