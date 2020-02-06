From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The 2019 China Wuhan Coronavirus & (BSL-4) Biotech Warfare Labs with Dr. Francis Boyle
Dr. Frances Boyle talks about the Wuhan Coronavirus and how in his view it is a genetically engineered bioweapon that was accidentally released from the Wuhan Biosafety (BSL-4) laboratory.
WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer interviews Dr. Fancis Boyle who is a law professor at the University of Illinois.
He was the draft author of the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
He discusses the likelihood in his view that coronavirus or 2019-nCoV virus was a genetically engineered virus that may have been accidentally released from the Biosafety (BSL-4) laboratory located in Wuhan, China.
He also has said that the sars virus may also have been released from the same laboratory.
He reports that the World Health Organization WHO is also aware of this release and is keeping it a secret from the public.
Boyle also calls for the shutdown of all (BSL-4) laboratories both in China and the United States and around the world and discusses the dangerous lack of health and safety at these biotech laboratories including in California where there is a large biotech industry.
This interview was done on 2/6/20 at KPOO in San Francisco
Additional media:
Injured Agraquest Biotech Worker David Bell Tells His Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHF3aNE9FoA
The Biotech Health/Safety Crisis, Biotech Workers & Industry With Becky McClain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BU5PMiUf2AA&t=9s
Becky McClain: Public Awareness of Public Health and Safety in Biotechnology - Tarrytown 2011
https://youtu.be/uwgABDwiNVw
Researcher Had Bacteria for Plague at His Death
https://www.nytimes.com/2009/09/22/us/22chicago.html
Dr. Francis Boyle Creator Of Bioweapons Act SaysCoronavirus Is Biological Warfare Weapon
https://youtu.be/TsyujjitOFM
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Professor Frances Boyle
Professor Fances Boyle has studied the danger of military use of genetically engineered viruses. He believes that 2019-nCoV is such a virus. He is also for closing all (BSL-4) laboratories in the world.
The Chinese Wuhan P4 biotech laboratory according to Professor Frances Boyle had previously had a leakage of the Sars virus.
The coronavirus or 2019-nCoV has spread not only in China but internationally and no antidote is presently available.
