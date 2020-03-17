Utility cutoff’s restricted for PG&E, AT&T, Comcast, San Jose Water Company, & others tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Tuesday Mar 17th, 2020 9:58 PM by Lynda Carson

This means that if people get behind on their utility bills or water bills because of a lack of income due to the disastrous financial effects of the coronavirus in their communities, that utility cutoff’s are restricted for such companies as PG&E, AT&T, Comcast, Metro PCS, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, San Jose Water Company, and other companies!