Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
UAW Michigan Workers On Elections, Coronavirus, GM Strike, Democracy & Internationalism
by Pacifica
Monday Mar 9th, 2020 10:08 PM
Pacifica and WorkWeek reporter Steve Zeltzer interviews UAW 909 Detroit retiree Frank Hammer and UAW 598 Flint Truck Assembly worker Sean Crawford about primary elections in Michigan as well as the struggles for auto workers. They also discuss the lack of protection from the coronavirus epidemic expanding into US auto plants. They also discuss the corruption crisis in the UAW, green technology and international solidarity efforts by auto workers.
uaw-strike_one_tier-2019-w.jpg
Pacifica & WorkWeek reporter Steve Zeltzer interviews Detroit UAW 909 retiree Frank Hammer and UAW 598 Flint GM Truck Assembly member Sean Crawford about the issues facing workers in Michigan a day before the primary on 3/7/20.

They discuss their views of Biden, Sanders and also the role of the UAW in the elections and in dealing with the cornoavirus pandemic.

They both say the both the UAW and GM have ignored the needs of the workers for protection of themselves and their
families as this epidemic grows.

They also discuss the growing danger part time temporary worker, the need for internationalism and the corruption crisis within the UAW.

Additional media:
WW 9-10-19 UAW GM Contract Fight With Frank Hammer & Shawn Crawford
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-9-10-19-uaw-gm-contract-fight-with-frank-hammer-shawn-crawford

With Babies and Banners Story of the Women's Emergency Brigade 1979
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4n9vQZEza0

FBI raids two UAW presidents' homes as part of nationwide sweep in corruption probe
https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/2019/08/28/uaw-president-gary-jones-fbi-raid/2140270001/

The United Auto Workers and the Big Three Automakers: A Tale of Corruption
https://socialistproject.ca/2019/09/uaw-and-big-three-automakers/

The Decline Of The UAW, Business Unionism, TPP & International Solidarity With Frank Hammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdvwrEPwW_I&t=1s

Toyota Fremont NUMMI UAW2244 Workers Protest Closure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muoHS1sABqc&t=2s

UAW 3520 Fired Freightliner Diamler Workers Fight for Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zsyj4tsnB4M


Production of Pacifica & WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

labormedia1(at)gmail.com
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/5Y9JAio-jOI
§UAW 598 Flint Truck Assembly Worker Shawn Crawford
by Pacifica Monday Mar 9th, 2020 10:08 PM
crawford_sean_uaw_598_gm_flint_truck_assembly.jpeg
UAW 598 Flint truck assembly worker Sean Crawford talked about his views of Joe Biden and also the conditions for workers in the auto plant.
https://youtu.be/5Y9JAio-jOI
§GM Flint UAW Workers on Strike Against GM
by Pacifica Monday Mar 9th, 2020 10:08 PM
sm_uaw-gm-gm_flint_truck_assembly_picket-line-strike-lester-graham.jpg
original image (1200x801)
GM Flint UAW Flint auto workers went on strike to get rid of a two tier wage system but the International pushed an agreement that allowed it in place.
https://youtu.be/5Y9JAio-jOI
§UAW 909 Detroit Retiree Frank Hammer
by Pacifica Monday Mar 9th, 2020 10:08 PM
sm_hammer_frank_uaw_909n_-local-president-frank-hammer-e1381107569302.jpg
original image (1030x720)
Detroit UAW 909 retired president Frank Hammer talked about the role of internationalism and also the role of the corporate Democrats.
https://youtu.be/5Y9JAio-jOI
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
