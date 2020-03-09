From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

UAW Michigan Workers On Elections, Coronavirus, GM Strike, Democracy & Internationalism by Pacifica

Monday Mar 9th, 2020 10:08 PM Pacifica and WorkWeek reporter Steve Zeltzer interviews UAW 909 Detroit retiree Frank Hammer and UAW 598 Flint Truck Assembly worker Sean Crawford about primary elections in Michigan as well as the struggles for auto workers. They also discuss the lack of protection from the coronavirus epidemic expanding into US auto plants. They also discuss the corruption crisis in the UAW, green technology and international solidarity efforts by auto workers.



They discuss their views of Biden, Sanders and also the role of the UAW in the elections and in dealing with the cornoavirus pandemic.



They both say the both the UAW and GM have ignored the needs of the workers for protection of themselves and their

families as this epidemic grows.



They also discuss the growing danger part time temporary worker, the need for internationalism and the corruption crisis within the UAW.



Production of Pacifica & WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



labormedia1(at)gmail.com

Labor Video Project

UAW 598 Flint truck assembly worker Sean Crawford talked about his views of Joe Biden and also the conditions for workers in the auto plant.

GM Flint UAW Flint auto workers went on strike to get rid of a two tier wage system but the International pushed an agreement that allowed it in place.

Detroit UAW 909 retired president Frank Hammer talked about the role of internationalism and also the role of the corporate Democrats.