ILWU Local 10 & 34 Victory Halting Grand Princess Waste Removal Contaminating Workers & CommunityThey held a press conference on the pier where the ship was docked. Trent Willis, president of ILWU Local 10 stated that the companies had promised that the waste would be put on barge next to the ship rather than be brought on the docks which might contaminate the port and the community.Additionally longshore were angry that they. have not had proper health and safety protection while at work.Steve Zeltzer of United Public Workers For Action reported that Cal-OSHA has been missing in action and there was only one doctor and one nurse for the. 19 million workers of California.While the press conference was taking place, the companies told the truck drivers that they would not be carrying the contaminated waste off the docks.Also, Terry Valen who is president of the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON) also discussed the conditions of the crew and reported that communication with them had been inhibited by the government. Governor Newsom and VP Pence have said that they want crew to be quarantined on the contaminated ship.