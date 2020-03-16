From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center
Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center
Town Clock at Water and Pacific
The people living outside need our support. Please donate food, masks, hand sanitizer, blankets, tarps, tents, food handling gloves and other survival gear. Please drop by to see how you can help.
Call 1-800-884-1136
Town Clock at Water and Pacific
The people living outside need our support. Please donate food, masks, hand sanitizer, blankets, tarps, tents, food handling gloves and other survival gear. Please drop by to see how you can help.
Call 1-800-884-1136
Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center
Town Clock at Water and Pacific
The people living outside need our support. Please donate food, masks, hand sanitizer, blankets, tarps, tents, food handling gloves and other survival gear. Please drop by to see how you can help.
Call 1-800-884-1136
Town Clock at Water and Pacific
The people living outside need our support. Please donate food, masks, hand sanitizer, blankets, tarps, tents, food handling gloves and other survival gear. Please drop by to see how you can help.
Call 1-800-884-1136
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network