Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center keith [at] foodnotbombs.net)

Monday Mar 16th, 2020 6:58 AM by Keith McHenry

Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center

Town Clock at Water and Pacific

The people living outside need our support. Please donate food, masks, hand sanitizer, blankets, tarps, tents, food handling gloves and other survival gear. Please drop by to see how you can help.



Call 1-800-884-1136

