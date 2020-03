Formerly bustling tourist town almost deserted

Sausalito was always jam packed on Sunday afternoons. Not anymore with the coronavirus raging. These scenes were shot an hour after Governor Newsom ordered all California bars closed and restaurants to operate half full.These sidewalks used to be so crowded that locals got into the habit of walking in the roadway. Regular ferry arrivals would each disgorge hundreds of tourists from San Francisco into the park near the fery terminal. Today's brought sixteen.Souvenir shops, ice cream counters, restaurants, bars, galleries, and boutiques are now empty as owners and sales people stand in the doorways and speak of economic calamity. Apparently, in certain areas and states, those that get sick might received a few crumbs of wholly inadequate assistance from the inadequate law recently passed.And the pandemic is just beginning.