Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Health, Housing & Public Services
Coronavirus Scares Tourists Away from Sausalito
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Mar 16th, 2020 2:57 AM
Formerly bustling tourist town almost deserted
sm_010-850_4499.jpg
original image (1895x1400)
Sausalito was always jam packed on Sunday afternoons. Not anymore with the coronavirus raging. These scenes were shot an hour after Governor Newsom ordered all California bars closed and restaurants to operate half full.

These sidewalks used to be so crowded that locals got into the habit of walking in the roadway. Regular ferry arrivals would each disgorge hundreds of tourists from San Francisco into the park near the fery terminal. Today's brought sixteen.

Souvenir shops, ice cream counters, restaurants, bars, galleries, and boutiques are now empty as owners and sales people stand in the doorways and speak of economic calamity. Apparently, in certain areas and states, those that get sick might received a few crumbs of wholly inadequate assistance from the inadequate law recently passed.

And the pandemic is just beginning.
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
