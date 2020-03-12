top
"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On Ship?
by WorkWeek
Thursday Mar 12th, 2020 12:03 AM
Over 1,000 Grand Princess crew members have been held hostage on the ship at the Port of Oakland. Pence and Newsom have said they will not be getting off the ship. Instead they will be quarantined at sea in this contaminated death ship.
sm_grand_princess_next_to_oakland_cranees.jpg
original image (1813x558)
The contaminated Grand Princess ship is now docked in the Port of Oakland. While the passengers are being evacuated, the crew is being told that they are be quarantined out at sea when the passengers are evacuated.

With the ship now a petri dish similar to the Diamond Princess in Okinawa will these crew members now be sent out on a death ship leaving many of them to die at sea?

California Governor Newsom at a press conference on the evacuation of the ship said he was only concerned about the passengers even when pressed by reporters about the right to evacuation by the crew.

This is the question that was addressed by former ITF Port Agent Jack Heyman who is a retired member of ILWU Local 10.
He discusses the labor rights of the crew including the right to be repatriated to their country.
Over 500 of the workers are Filipinos and the racist attacks by Pence and Trump aimed at workers in other countries is connected to how these workers are being treated according to Jack Heyman.
This interview was done on 3/11/20.

Additional media:
Feds say they will evacuate, quarantine passengers from Grand Princess but not the crew
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/feds-say-they-will-evacuate-quarantine-passengers-from-grand-princess-but-not-the-crew/ar-BB10RZN6

518 Filipinos among the crew members of the Grand Princess
6 Filipinos aboard Grand Princess cruise ship reportedly test positive for COVID-19
https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1238166/who-6-filipinos-aboard-grand-princess-cruise-ship-reportedly-test-positive-for-covid-19#ixzz6GOigslZW

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cie...
§Grand Princess Crew Member Cleaning The Ship
by WorkWeek
Thursday Mar 12th, 2020 12:03 AM
sm_princess_crew_member_cleaning.jpg
original image (780x520)
Crew members are being prevented from evacuating the contaminated ship.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cie...
§Sick Passengers Being Taken Off The Ship
by WorkWeek
Thursday Mar 12th, 2020 12:03 AM
sm_img_1843.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
While the passengers are being evacuated and sent to hospitals the crew will be sent out to sea.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cie...
§Crews Face Health & Safety Threats
by WorkWeek
Thursday Mar 12th, 2020 12:03 AM
sm_princess_indian-crew-members.jpg
original image (1200x667)
The crews of these ships live in virtual slave like conditions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cie...
§Newsom Refused To Support The Repatriation of the ship's crew
by WorkWeek
Thursday Mar 12th, 2020 12:03 AM
newsom_gavin_coronavirus_press_conf.jpg
Gavin Newsom told the media at a press conference that he was only concerned about the passengers. His. lack of concern for ship crews and their health and safety is very clear. He has cutback at Cal-OSHA to only around 200 inspectors for California's 19 million workers and has also eliminated the last Doctors position at Cal-OSHA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cie...
