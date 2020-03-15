top
California senior citizens are on lock-down due to coronavirus
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Sunday Mar 15th, 2020 7:07 PM
One can only wonder how long it will be before California becomes like the film called Wild In The Streets, where everyone 30 and older were locked up in prison camps, or like the film called Logan’s Run, where people 30 and older are hunted down and executed to make room for younger people!

California senior citizens are on lock-down due to coronavirus

By Lynda Carson - March 15, 2020

Earlier today Gov. Gavin Newsom called for all senior citizens in California to isolate themselves at home no matter how young they may feel, or how great their health may be in. No time line has been given when senior citizens may feel free again to leave their homes to enjoy life to its fullest.

One can only wonder how long it will be before California becomes like the film called Wild In The Streets, where everyone 30 and older were locked up in prison camps, or like the film called Logan’s Run, where people 30 and older are hunted down and executed to make room for younger people.

According to Politico, “No other state has imposed such restrictions on residents age 65 and older. Newsom said his orders do not come with enforcement but that he expects residents and counties to follow his protocols. California has 5.3 million residents over the age of 65.”

Thankfully, for now there is no enforcement, yet. But there’s no telling what will happen tomorrow or next week as the “powers to be” come up with some other harebrained schemes to stop senior citizens from living their lives freely, while the coronavirus is happily infecting one person after another around the world.

When they start rounding up senior citizens and discriminating against them in the name of the coronavirus, it is time to rebel, and tell the “powers to be” to FU_K OFF!

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

