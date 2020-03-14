From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice | Womyn
We Stand with LA Families Occupying Vacant Homes to Self-Quarantine During COVID-19 Pandemic
Today, Reclaiming Our Homes, a group of housing insecure and homeless people and families in Los Angeles, CA, reclaimed six vacant homes owned by the state of California in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. Moms for Housing issued the following statement in support of the families, who, like the Moms, are members of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment.
[Home defense outside one of six Caltrans homes reclaimed today. Photo by Reclaiming Our Homes]
In response to the reclamation in LA, Moms for Housing founding member and spokesperson Dominique Walker issued the following statement:
“We are all being urged to stay home and practice social distancing - but how can you do that when your family is homeless? The state of California owns hundreds or potentially thousands of homes like these that have been left vacant during a housing crisis. Each one of these vacant homes must be used to house people who would otherwise be on the streets, at risk of both contracting and transmitting COVID-19.
“In fact, the state should have been using vacant homes to house people all along. This pandemic is highlighting the profound injustice of a society that says some people deserve a roof over their heads and some don’t. Housing, like health care, is a human right.”
In response to the reclamation in LA, Moms for Housing founding member and spokesperson Dominique Walker issued the following statement:
“We are all being urged to stay home and practice social distancing - but how can you do that when your family is homeless? The state of California owns hundreds or potentially thousands of homes like these that have been left vacant during a housing crisis. Each one of these vacant homes must be used to house people who would otherwise be on the streets, at risk of both contracting and transmitting COVID-19.
“In fact, the state should have been using vacant homes to house people all along. This pandemic is highlighting the profound injustice of a society that says some people deserve a roof over their heads and some don’t. Housing, like health care, is a human right.”
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network