top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Topics
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice | Womyn
We Stand with LA Families Occupying Vacant Homes to Self-Quarantine During COVID-19 Pandemic
by Moms 4 Housing
Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 7:52 PM
Today, Reclaiming Our Homes, a group of housing insecure and homeless people and families in Los Angeles, CA, reclaimed six vacant homes owned by the state of California in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. Moms for Housing issued the following statement in support of the families, who, like the Moms, are members of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment.
sm_reclaimingourhomes_2020march14.jpg
original image (2047x1152)
[Home defense outside one of six Caltrans homes reclaimed today. Photo by Reclaiming Our Homes]


In response to the reclamation in LA, Moms for Housing founding member and spokesperson Dominique Walker issued the following statement:

“We are all being urged to stay home and practice social distancing - but how can you do that when your family is homeless? The state of California owns hundreds or potentially thousands of homes like these that have been left vacant during a housing crisis. Each one of these vacant homes must be used to house people who would otherwise be on the streets, at risk of both contracting and transmitting COVID-19.

“In fact, the state should have been using vacant homes to house people all along. This pandemic is highlighting the profound injustice of a society that says some people deserve a roof over their heads and some don’t. Housing, like health care, is a human right.”
https://reclaimingourhomes.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code