Curbside Communities Need Our Support During the Coronavirus Crisis
by The Village Oakland
Monday Mar 16th, 2020 2:31 PM
Most unhoused folks don't have the privledge of washing hands all day long or self-quarantining.
sm_villageoakland-coronavirus-donate.jpeg
original image (2880x1588)
If you want to support your curbside neighbors, flood unhoused communities with bottled water, hand sanitizer, latex gloves, particle masks, and heavy duty contractor bags.

If you really want to get down, pay for a portapotty ($140 a month) with hand sanitizer ($15 a month) from HoneyBucket portapotty services at a curbside community that doesn't have one for the next couple months. Organize your neighbors/church/workplace to throw down if you cant pay it alone.

In terms of food, bring canned goods and prepackaged food to your unhoused neighbors. Not plates. Not food you prepared. Not catering trays of food.

And if you can't support curbside communities directly, donate at the link below and we'll coordinate getting provisions out there.

The Village in Oakland #feedthepeople will be passing out sanitation provisions, water and groceries Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Spread the word! Post the images here on social media and share the donation link.

You donate directly to our paypal to support our shopping efforts:
https://www.paypal.me/thevillageinoakland
§Bring canned goods to encampments, not prepared foods. Rent a portapotty
by The Village Oakland
Monday Mar 16th, 2020 2:31 PM
sm_villageoakland-coronavirus-requests1.jpeg
original image (2880x1588)
https://www.paypal.me/thevillageinoakland
§Give curbsite residents cash directly. Water, hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, trash bags
by The Village Oakland
Monday Mar 16th, 2020 2:31 PM
sm_villageoakland-coronavirus-requests.jpeg
original image (2880x1588)
https://www.paypal.me/thevillageinoakland
