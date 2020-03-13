Santa Cruz County Schools to Continue to Provide Meals for Students by Santa Cruz News

Friday Mar 13th, 2020 10:39 PM

Schools in Santa Cruz and Watsonville will continue to provide meals for students impacted by school closures during the week of March 16-20.

Santa Cruz City Schools Food Services Department will continue to provide an opportunity for families and/or students to drive through or walk up and pick up meals. CHILDREN MUST BE PRESENT IN ORDER FOR MEALS TO BE PROVIDED. The schools listed below will provide lunch for the current day and breakfast for the following day. Meals will be served between 11 am and 1 pm daily in the parking lot. If you are driving, please stay in your car and meals will be provided based on the number of children in the car. All families are eligible for meal services and may pick up meals at any of the following locations:



Bayview Elementary - Drive up in the parking lot near the kindergarten classrooms

Gault Elementary - Drive up on Effey Street

DeLaveaga Elementary - Drive up to the parking lot adjacent to the cafeteria

Branciforte Middle School - Drive up in the cut out in front of the school

Mission Hill - Drive up in front of the school

Harbor High School - Drive up in the parking lot

Soquel High School - Drive up in the circle in front of the school



Pajaro Valley Unified School District will distribute meals and groceries for free to all families impacted by school closures. People can drive or walk up and then take the food off campus.



Schedule:



Alianza Charter

7am - 9am

Ann Soldo Elem

7am - 9am

Hall District Elem

7am -9am

Pajaro Middle

7am - 9am

Rolling Hills Middle

7am - 9am

Amesti Elem

8am - 10am

Calabasas Elem

8am - 10am

Freedom Elem

8am - 10am

Landmark Elem

8am - 10am

Mar Vista Elem

8am - 10am

Ohlone Elem

8am - 10am

Radcliff Elem

8am - 10am

Starlight Elem

8am - 10am

EA Hall Middle

9am - 11am

Renaissance High

9am - 11am

Watsonville High

9am - 11am