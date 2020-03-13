From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services
Santa Cruz County Schools to Continue to Provide Meals for Students
Schools in Santa Cruz and Watsonville will continue to provide meals for students impacted by school closures during the week of March 16-20.
Santa Cruz City Schools Food Services Department will continue to provide an opportunity for families and/or students to drive through or walk up and pick up meals. CHILDREN MUST BE PRESENT IN ORDER FOR MEALS TO BE PROVIDED. The schools listed below will provide lunch for the current day and breakfast for the following day. Meals will be served between 11 am and 1 pm daily in the parking lot. If you are driving, please stay in your car and meals will be provided based on the number of children in the car. All families are eligible for meal services and may pick up meals at any of the following locations:
Bayview Elementary - Drive up in the parking lot near the kindergarten classrooms
Gault Elementary - Drive up on Effey Street
DeLaveaga Elementary - Drive up to the parking lot adjacent to the cafeteria
Branciforte Middle School - Drive up in the cut out in front of the school
Mission Hill - Drive up in front of the school
Harbor High School - Drive up in the parking lot
Soquel High School - Drive up in the circle in front of the school
Pajaro Valley Unified School District will distribute meals and groceries for free to all families impacted by school closures. People can drive or walk up and then take the food off campus.
Schedule:
Alianza Charter
7am - 9am
Ann Soldo Elem
7am - 9am
Hall District Elem
7am -9am
Pajaro Middle
7am - 9am
Rolling Hills Middle
7am - 9am
Amesti Elem
8am - 10am
Calabasas Elem
8am - 10am
Freedom Elem
8am - 10am
Landmark Elem
8am - 10am
Mar Vista Elem
8am - 10am
Ohlone Elem
8am - 10am
Radcliff Elem
8am - 10am
Starlight Elem
8am - 10am
EA Hall Middle
9am - 11am
Renaissance High
9am - 11am
Watsonville High
9am - 11am
