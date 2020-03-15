From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland to become dumping ground for coronavirus infected trash from Grand Princess ship
Statement of Rob Bonta: "I am very sensitive to the perception that the Grand Princess being docked and disembarked at the Port of Oakland- instead of in San Francisco - is wrong and unjust. Frankly, that was my first reaction. It is absolutely appropriate to view this through the historical context and lens of environmental racism and injustice in Oakland, specifically in West Oakland, including exposure to toxics, dirty air, and lead." Assemblymember Rob Bonta may want to rethink his above statement, now that the powers to be have double-crossed the people of Oakland and are dumping the toxic coronavirus infected waste on the Port of Oakland, and plan to ship the toxic waste through the streets of Oakland! It is wrong and unjust to bring the coronavirus infected contaminated waste through the streets of Oakland!
Oakland to become dumping ground for coronavirus infected trash from Grand Princess cruise ship
By Lynda Carson - March 15, 2020
Oakland - In breach of an original agreement that prohibited the placement of the waste of the infected coronavirus Grand Princess cruise ship on the docks of Oakland, the powers to be decided to unload the coronavirus infected trash at the Port of Oakland from the Grand Princess cruise ship, and to haul it through the streets of Oakland to a dump location that is unknown.
Trent Willis, President of ILWU 10, believes that this is environmental racism, and that the powers to be are looking for scapegoats to place the blame on.
Apparently, according to Trent Willis, Metropolitan Stevedore Services are involved in the decision to dump the infected trash from the cruise ship on to the docks of Oakland, and that Governor Gavin Newsom is supporting this by claiming that this needs to be done because the cruise ship needs to leave Oakland as soon as possible.
Reportedly, the original agreement for the coronavirus infected contaminated trash was that the trash was to be released from the ship on the water side of the ship onto a barge, and then it was to be carted away.
In breach of the agreement, the powers to be now want to dump the trash on the port itself, and haul the trash away through the streets of Oakland, which places thousands at risk because of the unsafe handling of the contaminated waste.
There is a total lack of transparency in regards to the coronavirus infected ship in regards to who has been tested or how infected the contaminated trash is presently.
Reportedly, there are still 91 cruise ship workers aboard the ship to sail it away from port, but they are apparently prisoners at this point, and are not allowed to be in contact with other dock workers who consider them to be brothers and sisters of the unions.
Trent Willis states that he and the dock workers from ILWU 10 are speaking out about this dangerous situation, and are on the docks to protect the Oakland community from the infected coronavirus contaminated waste that is to be dumped onto the docks, and hauled away through the streets of Oakland in an unsafe manner.
Cal-Osha apparently is not involved at the docks to let the dock workers know how to protect themselves while handling the contaminated coronavirus infected waste, and no city officials were at the dock to discuss why the agreement was broken, or to stop the unloading of the contaminated waste that is to be shipped through the streets of Oakland.
-Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
