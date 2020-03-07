From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland to become dumping ground for coronavirus infected Grand Princess cruise ship
Oakland to become dumping ground for coronavirus infected Grand Princess cruise ship
By Lynda Carson - March 7, 2020
Oakland - In a backroom deal that bypasses the Port of San Francisco, reportedly Gov. Gavin Newsom gave permission for the coronavirus infected Grand Princess cruise ship permission to dock at the Port of Oakland instead of the Port of San Francisco where it is home ported.
Reportedly, there are 21 people, including 19 crew members aboard the cruise ship that have tested positive for the coronavirus, with many others aboard that have not yet been tested. The ship will dock at a terminal in the Outer Harbor in Oakland on Sunday afternoon. The coronavirus infected cruise ship includes around 3,500 passengers according to reports.
Reportedly, “Passengers who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California, the captain said. California passengers who don’t require medical care will go to a federally-operated facility for testing and quarantine. He did not specify which facility.
Passengers from states outside California will be transported by federal authorities to facilities in other states, according to the captain. On Saturday night, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, tweeted that they would be transferred to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. Plans for international passengers have not yet been finalized.”
According to Wikipedia, as of August 2019, the Grand Princess is based year-round (home ported) in San Francisco, and makes the rounds to Alaska, Hawaii, the Mexican Riveria, and the California coast. Oakland has not been listed as one of the ports to visit as one of its itineraries for the Grand Princess, and its wealthy passengers, until it became infected with the coronavirus.
The reports do not reveal why Oakland is to become the dumping ground for the coronavirus infected Grand Princess cruise ship that has been circling for a number of days in the ocean near San Francisco.
Reportedly, the Grand Princess is owned by Princess Cruises, which is owned by Carnival Corporation & plc, a billion dollar company incorporated in Bermuda, and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California. Jan G. Swartz is listed as the president of the company.
In 2019, Carnival Corporation spent $650,000 in lobbying expenses, and makes hefty campaign contributions to both sides of the isle.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
