We Are All We Got — Resources for Mutual Aid During the Coronavirus Pandemic
I know so many of us are scared and panicked in these uncertain times. The truth is that things are going to get worse before they get better. And we should brace ourselves for that while simultaneously doing everything we can do to prevent the spread, like staying home and washing hands vigorously. What is also true is that we will get through this. As a community.
With the help of the community, I have compiled a list of mutual aid resources. There is everything here from support for older and disabled folks, raising money for gig workers and artists - there is even a link to emotional support for Corona anxiety. There are many many resources out there and I hope you find this list useful. Please share with others.
The second most powerful tool we have is accurate information. I’m seeing a lot of inaccurate emails and Facebook posts. That is very dangerous - particularly right now when we must do everything in our power to stop this thing in its tracks. I am not a doctor so I’m not going to give medical advice, but below are some websites that can provide timely and accurate information.
CA Department of Public Health
Best Maps for Tracking Corona Virus
Center for Disease Control
Also tune into UpFront on KPFA Monday-Thursday from 7am-9am as we will have consistent and continuous coverage.
Support for Disabled and Elder Community Members:
Disability Justice Culture Collective
Oakland At Risk
Support for Parents and Students:
Teach In With Revolutionary Minds [Online]
Sonia Lewis
The Young Ones, ages 5-12 will meet on Tuesday and Thursday at 1pm.
The Big Guns, ages 13-19 will meet on Wednesday and Friday at 1pm.
There will be a parent session on Sundays at 6pm (as needed).
School Shut Down Resources
Support for Artists & Freelancers:
Supporting Artists and Gig Workers
Freelancers and Community Resources
The Creator Fund
Freelance Artist Resources
Arts Resources
Resources for Organizers:
The Justice Collaborative Resources
Resources for Organizers
General Support Resource Lists:
Community Ready Corps
Social Emergency Response Centers
Collective Care for Corona
Another Gulf Resources
Covid Mutual Aid & Advocacy
Unemployment Insurance - This includes Self-Employed workers
State of CA Unemployment Insurance
Free Showers in Berkeley (Even During the Pandemic)
M-F 7:30-8:30 pm
S-S 9-10 am
2701 Telegraph Avenue
