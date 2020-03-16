We Are All We Got — Resources for Mutual Aid During the Coronavirus Pandemic by Cat Brooks

Monday Mar 16th, 2020 8:09 PM

I know so many of us are scared and panicked in these uncertain times. The truth is that things are going to get worse before they get better. And we should brace ourselves for that while simultaneously doing everything we can do to prevent the spread, like staying home and washing hands vigorously. What is also true is that we will get through this. As a community.