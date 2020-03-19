From the Open-Publishing Calendar
North Bay / Marin | San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Deserted SFO and Empty Shelves at Novato Safeway
Coronavirus effects widespread
All 6 photos taken Wednesday, March 18, 2020. SFO Airport photos by Richard Look, Novato Safeway supermarket (bread, eggs and toilet paper shelves) photos by Curt Garman.
