From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

ILWU & Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & US Workers by Labor Video Project

Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM The Bay Area ILWU and migrant rights organizations joined together to support the Grand Princess crew health and safety as. well as the health and safety conditions of longshore workers and all port workers. They also discussed the fight of all working people to defend and protect their health and safety rights.



ILWU and IBU unionists joined with migrant community activists to call for the repatriation of the Grand Princess crew as well as proper healthcare for port and all US workers.



Speakers also reported the Cal-OSHA has only 1 doctor and 1 nurse for 19 million workers and they have not been able to. go on the ship to see what the safety conditions are.



There are less that 200 OSHA inspectors for California workers.



Speakers at the event included:

— Robert Irminger, Chair of the ILWU Inlandboatmen’s Union Bay Area

— Jack Heyman, chair of the Transport Workers Solidarity Committee, retired ILWU longshoreman and former Ship Inspector for the International Transport Workers Federation.

— Trent Willis, President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 10 representing dockworkers in the port of Oakland and San Francisco.

— Ricky Cox, Vice President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 34 representing ship clerks in the port of Oakland and San Francisco.

— Terry Valen, Director, Filipino Community Center, and President, National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON)

— Jenabi Pareja, Spokesperson, Migrante Norcal

— Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek KPOO, Pacifica Labor Correspondent

— Dr. Nayvin Gordon, Medical Advocate for Poor & Working People



The ILWU also reported that the PMA has refused to provide proper protection for their members who work on the port.



This event was sponsored by United Public Workers For Action

http://www.upwa.info

&

The Transport Workers Solidarity Committee.

http://www.transportworkers.org



Additional media:



"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cieE&t=208s



Feds say they will evacuate, quarantine passengers from Grand Princess but not the crew

https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/feds-say-they-will-evacuate-quarantine-passengers-from-grand-princess-but-not-the-crew/ar-BB10RZN6



518 Filipinos among the crew members of the Grand Princess

6 Filipinos aboard Grand Princess cruise ship reportedly test positive for COVID-19

https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1238166/who-6-filipinos-aboard-grand-princess-cruise-ship-reportedly-test-positive-for-covid-19#ixzz6GOigslZW



Coronavirus, Worker Dangers & Crisis In CA with Dr. Larry Rose Former Medical Director Cal-OSHA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8VZ6EuI6kQ



"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY



National Nurses United Response To COVID-19

https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/covid-19



UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org







International Dockworkers Council

Coordination Office C/Mar,97-4o·08003Barcelona·Spain ■ Ph:+34932252528 ■ Fax:+34932216588



March 13, 2020



Call for medical attention for the crew of the Grand Princess cruise



The cruise ship Grand Princess, finally docked in the port of Oakland, California, after four days in front the coast of Sant Francisco waiting for the final decision of the officials, is unloading all of its passengers on board.



Passengers are being redirected to various US military bases for quarantine or put into charter flights in case of non-US citizens; while the more than one thousand members of the crew are retained inside the Grand Princess.



Of these crew members, 19 have tested positive for covid-19, but are still not receiving the same treatment as the passengers, being quarantined on board, in isolated chambers.

Princess Cruisers has declared the infected crewmembers as "asymptomatic", apparently enough reason not to treat them as the passengers, with the risk this entails for their own health and the one of their colleagues. On the contrary, passengers infected of covid-19, have been sent to hospitals.



The International Dockworkers Council (IDC) calls on the competent authorities and the cruise line to provide immediate medical attention in hospital conditions to those affected and to carry out the necessary checks to ensure that the rest of the crew is not infected.



In the face of a humanitarian crisis such as the one described, we must show solidarity and provide the necessary means, including repatriation if necessary, rather than acting in a discriminatory and, in our view, negligent manner.



In solidarity,

International Council of Dockworkers -IDC- An Injury To One Is An Injury To All: IWLU/Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & All WorkersILWU and IBU unionists joined with migrant community activists to call for the repatriation of the Grand Princess crew as well as proper healthcare for port and all US workers.Speakers also reported the Cal-OSHA has only 1 doctor and 1 nurse for 19 million workers and they have not been able to. go on the ship to see what the safety conditions are.There are less that 200 OSHA inspectors for California workers.Speakers at the event included:— Robert Irminger, Chair of the ILWU Inlandboatmen’s Union Bay Area— Jack Heyman, chair of the Transport Workers Solidarity Committee, retired ILWU longshoreman and former Ship Inspector for the International Transport Workers Federation.— Trent Willis, President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 10 representing dockworkers in the port of Oakland and San Francisco.— Ricky Cox, Vice President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 34 representing ship clerks in the port of Oakland and San Francisco.— Terry Valen, Director, Filipino Community Center, and President, National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON)— Jenabi Pareja, Spokesperson, Migrante Norcal— Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek KPOO, Pacifica Labor Correspondent— Dr. Nayvin Gordon, Medical Advocate for Poor & Working PeopleThe ILWU also reported that the PMA has refused to provide proper protection for their members who work on the port.This event was sponsored by United Public Workers For ActionThe Transport Workers Solidarity Committee.Additional media:"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?]Feds say they will evacuate, quarantine passengers from Grand Princess but not the crew518 Filipinos among the crew members of the Grand Princess6 Filipinos aboard Grand Princess cruise ship reportedly test positive for COVID-19Coronavirus, Worker Dangers & Crisis In CA with Dr. Larry Rose Former Medical Director Cal-OSHA"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus PandemicNational Nurses United Response To COVID-19UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory ProtocolsProduction of Labor Video ProjectInternational Dockworkers CouncilCoordination Office C/Mar,97-4o·08003Barcelona·Spain ■ Ph:+34932252528 ■ Fax:+34932216588 coordination [at] idcdockworkers.org March 13, 2020Call for medical attention for the crew of the Grand Princess cruiseThe cruise ship Grand Princess, finally docked in the port of Oakland, California, after four days in front the coast of Sant Francisco waiting for the final decision of the officials, is unloading all of its passengers on board.Passengers are being redirected to various US military bases for quarantine or put into charter flights in case of non-US citizens; while the more than one thousand members of the crew are retained inside the Grand Princess.Of these crew members, 19 have tested positive for covid-19, but are still not receiving the same treatment as the passengers, being quarantined on board, in isolated chambers.Princess Cruisers has declared the infected crewmembers as "asymptomatic", apparently enough reason not to treat them as the passengers, with the risk this entails for their own health and the one of their colleagues. On the contrary, passengers infected of covid-19, have been sent to hospitals.The International Dockworkers Council (IDC) calls on the competent authorities and the cruise line to provide immediate medical attention in hospital conditions to those affected and to carry out the necessary checks to ensure that the rest of the crew is not infected.In the face of a humanitarian crisis such as the one described, we must show solidarity and provide the necessary means, including repatriation if necessary, rather than acting in a discriminatory and, in our view, negligent manner.In solidarity,International Council of Dockworkers -IDC- https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY

§ Trent Willis, President of ILWU Local 10 by Labor Video Project

Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM Trent Willis, president of ILWU Local 10 reported on the refusal of PMA management to protect longshore workers and also that this reflected the class struggle which is intensifying with this Covid-19 pandemic https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY

§ Norm Ten, Asian American Labor Alliance SF Chapter President by Labor Video Project

Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM Norman Ten talked about the effect of this pandemic and the isolation of ship crews and their families. https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY

§ Robert Irminger, Chair of the Bay Area IBU by Labor Video Project

Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM Robert Irminger, Bay Area Chair of the Inland Boatman's Union reported on the statement of the International Transport Workers' Federation. https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY

§ Grand Princess Ship At Sunset In The Port Of Oakland by Labor Video Project

Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM The crew on the Grand Princess has been isolated from all contact by unions and the media about the conditions on the contaminated ship. https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY

§ Jack Heyman, Former ITF Port Agent and TWSC by Labor Video Project

Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM Jack Heyman, former ITF Port Agent for the Bay Area reported on the connections of the owners of Princess Lines and the Trump administration. https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY

§ Jenabi Pareja of Migrante Norcal by Labor Video Project

Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM Jenabi Pareja of Migrante Norcal reported on the global conditions Filipino migrant ship crew workers and their families in the Philippines. https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY