top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Topics
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
ILWU & Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & US Workers
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM
The Bay Area ILWU and migrant rights organizations joined together to support the Grand Princess crew health and safety as. well as the health and safety conditions of longshore workers and all port workers. They also discussed the fight of all working people to defend and protect their health and safety rights.
grand_princess_solidarity_port_of_oakland_3-14-20.jpg
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All: IWLU/Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & All Workers

ILWU and IBU unionists joined with migrant community activists to call for the repatriation of the Grand Princess crew as well as proper healthcare for port and all US workers.

Speakers also reported the Cal-OSHA has only 1 doctor and 1 nurse for 19 million workers and they have not been able to. go on the ship to see what the safety conditions are.

There are less that 200 OSHA inspectors for California workers.

Speakers at the event included:
— Robert Irminger, Chair of the ILWU Inlandboatmen’s Union Bay Area
— Jack Heyman, chair of the Transport Workers Solidarity Committee, retired ILWU longshoreman and former Ship Inspector for the International Transport Workers Federation.
— Trent Willis, President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 10 representing dockworkers in the port of Oakland and San Francisco.
— Ricky Cox, Vice President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 34 representing ship clerks in the port of Oakland and San Francisco.
— Terry Valen, Director, Filipino Community Center, and President, National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON)
— Jenabi Pareja, Spokesperson, Migrante Norcal
— Steve Zeltzer, WorkWeek KPOO, Pacifica Labor Correspondent
— Dr. Nayvin Gordon, Medical Advocate for Poor & Working People

The ILWU also reported that the PMA has refused to provide proper protection for their members who work on the port.

This event was sponsored by United Public Workers For Action
http://www.upwa.info
&
The Transport Workers Solidarity Committee.
http://www.transportworkers.org

Additional media:

"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cieE&t=208s

Feds say they will evacuate, quarantine passengers from Grand Princess but not the crew
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/feds-say-they-will-evacuate-quarantine-passengers-from-grand-princess-but-not-the-crew/ar-BB10RZN6

518 Filipinos among the crew members of the Grand Princess
6 Filipinos aboard Grand Princess cruise ship reportedly test positive for COVID-19
https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1238166/who-6-filipinos-aboard-grand-princess-cruise-ship-reportedly-test-positive-for-covid-19#ixzz6GOigslZW

Coronavirus, Worker Dangers & Crisis In CA with Dr. Larry Rose Former Medical Director Cal-OSHA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8VZ6EuI6kQ

"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

National Nurses United Response To COVID-19
https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/covid-19

UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org



International Dockworkers Council
Coordination Office C/Mar,97-4o·08003Barcelona·Spain ■ Ph:+34932252528 ■ Fax:+34932216588 coordination [at] idcdockworkers.org

March 13, 2020

Call for medical attention for the crew of the Grand Princess cruise

The cruise ship Grand Princess, finally docked in the port of Oakland, California, after four days in front the coast of Sant Francisco waiting for the final decision of the officials, is unloading all of its passengers on board.

Passengers are being redirected to various US military bases for quarantine or put into charter flights in case of non-US citizens; while the more than one thousand members of the crew are retained inside the Grand Princess.

Of these crew members, 19 have tested positive for covid-19, but are still not receiving the same treatment as the passengers, being quarantined on board, in isolated chambers.
Princess Cruisers has declared the infected crewmembers as "asymptomatic", apparently enough reason not to treat them as the passengers, with the risk this entails for their own health and the one of their colleagues. On the contrary, passengers infected of covid-19, have been sent to hospitals.

The International Dockworkers Council (IDC) calls on the competent authorities and the cruise line to provide immediate medical attention in hospital conditions to those affected and to carry out the necessary checks to ensure that the rest of the crew is not infected.

In the face of a humanitarian crisis such as the one described, we must show solidarity and provide the necessary means, including repatriation if necessary, rather than acting in a discriminatory and, in our view, negligent manner.

In solidarity,
International Council of Dockworkers -IDC-
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
§Trent Willis, President of ILWU Local 10
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM
sm_img_1796.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Trent Willis, president of ILWU Local 10 reported on the refusal of PMA management to protect longshore workers and also that this reflected the class struggle which is intensifying with this Covid-19 pandemic
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
§Terry Valen, Director, Filipino Community Center. and President, National Alliance for Fil
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM
sm_img_1798.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Terry Valen, Director, Filipino Community Center. and
President, National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON) reported on the situation of Filipino crew workers worldwide
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
§Norm Ten, Asian American Labor Alliance SF Chapter President
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM
sm_img_1804.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Norman Ten talked about the effect of this pandemic and the isolation of ship crews and their families.
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
§Robert Irminger, Chair of the Bay Area IBU
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM
sm_img_1795.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Robert Irminger, Bay Area Chair of the Inland Boatman's Union reported on the statement of the International Transport Workers' Federation.
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
§Grand Princess Ship At Sunset In The Port Of Oakland
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM
sm_grand_princess_in_sunset._in_oakland.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The crew on the Grand Princess has been isolated from all contact by unions and the media about the conditions on the contaminated ship.
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
§Jack Heyman, Former ITF Port Agent and TWSC
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM
sm_img_1794.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Jack Heyman, former ITF Port Agent for the Bay Area reported on the connections of the owners of Princess Lines and the Trump administration.
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
§Jenabi Pareja of Migrante Norcal
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM
sm_img_1800.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Jenabi Pareja of Migrante Norcal reported on the global conditions Filipino migrant ship crew workers and their families in the Philippines.
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
§CA Governor Gavin Newsom Has Continued Destruction of Cal-OSHA
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 4:51 PM
sm_dosh_hs__med____communications_march_2020.jpg
original image (2100x1275)
Labor supported California Governor Gavin Newsom has continued destruction of Cal-OSHA. There is only one doctor and one nurse for California's 19 million workers and less that 200 OSHA inspectors. There are more Fish and Game Inspectors than OSHA inspectors. He also allowed the former corrupt director of the Division of Industrial Relations DIR Christine Baker to be seated on the California Fraud Commission. She put her daughter in a $120,000 a year no show job while workers have no health and safety protection on the job.
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Filipino crew of coronavirus-hit cruise ship not going home yet – DFALabor Video ProjectSaturday Mar 14th, 2020 8:04 PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code