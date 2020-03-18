New Trump Rule Would Deny Disability Benefits To People Who Can’t Work Full TimeIn addition to closing down all the local Security Offices nationwide, the Trump administration wants people with disabilities to have more reviews by the Social Security Administration to see if they can be bumped from the ranks of the disabled. Sounds Kafkaesk...And the latest news is that the Trump administration wants to dump people from the ranks of the disabled if they can work 30 hours a week.See link to story below...(LC)>>>>>>>New Trump Rule Would Deny Disability Benefits To People Who Can’t Work Full TimeIf someone can work 30 hours per week, the proposed regulation says, then they aren’t disabled enough for benefits.Click below…>>>>>>