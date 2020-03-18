From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Food Not Bombs Is Sharing Food on Wednesday, March 18
San Francisco Food Not Bombs will keep its regular schedule during the San Francisco Department of Public Health's Shelter In Place Order.
Despite the Shelter In Place Order from the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH), San Francisco Food Not Bombs (SFFNB) is sharing food at the 16th/Mission BART Plaza today, Wednesday, March 18, at 6:30 PM.
As an organization that shares free food, SFFNB provides an “Essential Service” and plans to continue its activities during the Shelter-In-Place time period.
We may serve food on additional days to our current Wednesday home cooked meal sharing and Friday sandwich sharing.
Check our website (https://sffnb.org/) for updates.
Serving Information: https://sffnb.org/serving-schedule/
SFDPH Shelter-In-Place Order: https://www.sfdph.org/dph/alerts/files/HealthOrderC19-07-%20Shelter-in-Place.pdf
