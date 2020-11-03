From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tue Nov 3 2020 (Updated 11/05/20)Rallies Readied for Possible Post-Election Electoral Emergency
San Francisco Bay Area Gets a Head Start on Protests Demanding No Election Interference
Worried about the possibility of an electoral emergency, many organizations are mobilizing people across the U.S. to be ready to protect the election results and ensure that all votes are counted. Over 500 events are scheduled for November 4, their activation to be decided by 9am PST that day. In the San Francisco Bay Area, activists have already held demonstrations saying waiting wasn't necessary.
Three rallies were held in solidarity with the coalition "Protect the Results" and its goals. The coalition stated that if Trump tries to interfere in the counting of ballots or pressures state or local officials to say ballots should no longer be counted it would move to mobilize on November 4. Another scenario that would trigger the go-ahead would be if Trump were to prematurely declare victory. In the San Francisco Peninsula city of San Mateo, a chapter of Indivisible initiated the call for an October 31 "Line the El Camino Real" action. Activists in Palo Alto and Menlo Park quickly added events to San Mateo's along the historic roadway.
Other October protests in the Bay Area unrelated to the "Protect the Results" national day of action also demonstrated for the constitutional rights to a fair election. Saying that it was essential to show publicly that the majority of the American people will not accept any interference in the election, the group March for Democracy SF organized a march up Mission to Market Street where they held a sit-in near City Hall on October 24. On October 29, grassroots artists painted the words "Choose Democracy, Stop a Coup" in a giant street mural next to the Federal Building in Oakland. Many people fear that that Trump might refuse to leave office in a coup d'etat.
