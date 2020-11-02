top
On Halloween, Rallies Called for a Peaceful Change of Power/Protect the Election Results
by Mobilize for Nov 4 Now
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:18 AM
See photos here of three colorful rallies held along the El Camino Real on the San Francisco Peninsula on October 31. All three rallies were held in solidarity with the coalition "Protect the Results" and its goals. You can sign up at the link here to find a protest near you and be part of a national mobilization on November 4 should Trump interfere with the election. Please credit the photographers as indicated.
sm_halloweenjo4indyjpg.jpg
original image (2000x1034)
Top Photo: At the rally in Menlo Park, Demonstrators Performed the Dance of Peace. Jim Colton, Pro Bono Photo.

Quote from the coalition "Protect the Results" follows:

Throughout American history, when a president has lost re-election, he has always stepped down willingly. Accepting the will of the people, and allowing a peaceful transition of power, is a hallmark of American democracy. But today, Trump routinely ignores democratic norms and continues to chip away at democratic institutions. In 2016, Trump repeatedly threatened to undermine the election results, and Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen has warned Congress that “given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”
https://protecttheresults.com
§San Mateo Protest at El Camino/Third Ave.
by Mobilize Now
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:18 AM
sm_screen_shot_2020-11-02_at_1.16.05_am.jpeg
original image (1721x1283)
Here, as in Menlo Park, some people chose to wear Halloween costumes.
https://protecttheresults.com
§In Palo Alto near Stanford University Main Entrance
by Mobilize Now
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:18 AM
sm_tvershel-62218.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
Photo credit: Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo
https://protecttheresults.com
