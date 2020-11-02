From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
On Halloween, Rallies Called for a Peaceful Change of Power/Protect the Election Results
See photos here of three colorful rallies held along the El Camino Real on the San Francisco Peninsula on October 31. All three rallies were held in solidarity with the coalition "Protect the Results" and its goals. You can sign up at the link here to find a protest near you and be part of a national mobilization on November 4 should Trump interfere with the election. Please credit the photographers as indicated.
Top Photo: At the rally in Menlo Park, Demonstrators Performed the Dance of Peace. Jim Colton, Pro Bono Photo.
Quote from the coalition "Protect the Results" follows:
Throughout American history, when a president has lost re-election, he has always stepped down willingly. Accepting the will of the people, and allowing a peaceful transition of power, is a hallmark of American democracy. But today, Trump routinely ignores democratic norms and continues to chip away at democratic institutions. In 2016, Trump repeatedly threatened to undermine the election results, and Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen has warned Congress that “given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”
Quote from the coalition "Protect the Results" follows:
Throughout American history, when a president has lost re-election, he has always stepped down willingly. Accepting the will of the people, and allowing a peaceful transition of power, is a hallmark of American democracy. But today, Trump routinely ignores democratic norms and continues to chip away at democratic institutions. In 2016, Trump repeatedly threatened to undermine the election results, and Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen has warned Congress that “given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network