Join the ERA Coalition on Friday, November 6th for a post-election wrap-up--how the outcome of the election will affect the Equal Rights Amendment.
As we have been saying, equality is on the 2020 ballot. An #EqualFuture is at stake. And the ERA is essential in guaranteeing it.
Friday, November 6 @ 9 AM - 10 AM PT (noon- 1 PM ET)
RSVP: https://eracoalition.salsalabs.org/erasos/index.html
____________________________________________________________
ABOUT: ERA Coalition
https://www.eracoalition.org/
Our goal is to amend the Constitution to ensure that one cannot be discriminated against because of one’s sex.
The ERA Coalition is comprised of some 100 national and local organizations across the country working for the equality of girls and women, boys and men. We strategize with states seeking ratification. We work with legislators on the amendment and other ERA bills. We’ve provided groundbreaking research. Our team of legal scholars has examined the next steps to a fully realized Equal Rights Amendment.
While the effort to amend the constitution to include sex equality began many decades ago, our renewed efforts are centered on Black, Indigenous and Women of Color, gender-nonconforming and transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities.
The COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of the BLM movement and all movements at the intersection of race and gender bring us to this moment. Codifying the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Constitutional Amendment is not/will not be easy. Making it part of our daily experience, even harder. But we are we are building the groundswell moving towards equality.
____________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections | WomynView events for the week of 11/ 6/2020
|The Election, the ERA and an #Equal Future Post-Election Wrap-up w/ ERA Coalition
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday November 06
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|ERA Coalition
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 4:09 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network