Protect the Results Rally at Embarcadero Plaza
At a rally to say "Count All The Votes" musicians including Emma's Revolution, Diana Gameros and the Saint Gabriels Celestial Brass Band fed the souls of frequently seen activists and a few new faces as well. Spirited protest!
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo.
Speakers said we need a sustained movement to counter the far right. Count the ballots, get rid of Trump, and stay mobilized. Draw new people to our movement and continue to work for a better world.
