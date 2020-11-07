Protect the Results Rally at Embarcadero Plaza by Take to the Streets

Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM

At a rally to say "Count All The Votes" musicians including Emma's Revolution, Diana Gameros and the Saint Gabriels Celestial Brass Band fed the souls of frequently seen activists and a few new faces as well. Spirited protest!

Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo.



Speakers said we need a sustained movement to counter the far right. Count the ballots, get rid of Trump, and stay mobilized. Draw new people to our movement and continue to work for a better world.



