Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
Protect the Results Rally at Embarcadero Plaza
by Take to the Streets
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
At a rally to say "Count All The Votes" musicians including Emma's Revolution, Diana Gameros and the Saint Gabriels Celestial Brass Band fed the souls of frequently seen activists and a few new faces as well. Spirited protest!
sm_protecttheresults_sf_21__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2100x3153)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo.

Speakers said we need a sustained movement to counter the far right. Count the ballots, get rid of Trump, and stay mobilized. Draw new people to our movement and continue to work for a better world.

§One half of Emma's Revolution
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protectgrayemma__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2400)
Sandy O.
§The Other Half
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protectshorthairemma__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2277x3000)
Pat Humphries
§Trump Pence Out Now!
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protecttheresults_sf_7__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2400x3003)
§About 500 gathered, maintained distancing and wore masks
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protecttheresults_sf_29__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3300x1938)
§No More Fascists!
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protecttheresults_sf_16__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2563)
§This is what some of he best signs look like...
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protecttheresults_sf_17__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2729)
...bold colors.
§more signs
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protecttheresults_sf_12__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2105)
§ILPS bienvenidos
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protecttheresults_sf_31__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2249)
§Mike Rinta, Saint Gabriels Celestial Brass Band
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protecttheresults_sf_24__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Diana Gameros
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protecttheresults_sf_18__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2158)
§Have dog, will travel
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protecttheresults_sf_15__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2395)
§Standing apart but not alone
by Keep to the Left
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 5:56 PM
sm_protecttheresults_sf_13__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2402x3000)
Solidarity
