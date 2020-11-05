



See you there! Thursday, November 5 @ 5:30 PM PT (8:30 PM ET)A lot is going on right now. We know you have lots of questions about what is happening with the election. Don’t worry–we have you covered!Please RSVP for our Post-Election Webinar on Thursday, November 5th at 5:30 pm PT on what the next steps are in making sure every vote is counted and how you can take action!We will be joined by partners and experts who will provide up-to-date info on what is happening with the election results, what we can expect in the coming days, and MAKE SURE EVERY VOTE GETS COUNTED. We also save time to answer some of your questions.See you there! Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 10:13 AM