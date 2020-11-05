



ACLU invites you to a Post-Election Town Hall to discuss the results of the election and the immediate actions you can take to make sure every vote is counted. Join us for an insider debrief with ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero and ACLU leaders in battleground states.



During the one-hour town hall, you will hear firsthand reports from ACLU experts across the country – in battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin – with the latest information about the election, our coordinated efforts to ensure that every vote gets counted, and what the election results mean for civil liberties and civil rights.



