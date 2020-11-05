top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 11/ 6/2020
Post-Election Town Hall w/ ACLU Leaders in Battle Ground States
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday November 06
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorACLU
Location Details
Online/virtual town hall
Friday, November 6, 2020 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)

RSVP: https://action.aclu.org/webform/aclu-tele-town-hall-0

ACLU invites you to a Post-Election Town Hall to discuss the results of the election and the immediate actions you can take to make sure every vote is counted. Join us for an insider debrief with ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero and ACLU leaders in battleground states.

During the one-hour town hall, you will hear firsthand reports from ACLU experts across the country – in battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin – with the latest information about the election, our coordinated efforts to ensure that every vote gets counted, and what the election results mean for civil liberties and civil rights.

Notice of Accessibility: An American Sign Language interpreter will be present and closed captioning will be available.
aclu_th.jpg
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 10:28 AM
§#CountEveryVote
by ACLU
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 10:28 AM
aclu_count_every_vote.jpg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code