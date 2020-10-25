top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice | Womyn
Sit-in on SF Market Street by March For Democracy
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
Rally at Mission High School steps, followed by a march to San Francisco City Hall
sm_01_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6277.jpg
original image (1966x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Saturday, Oct. 24 pro Democracy activists gathered at the site of many recent demonstrations, San Francisco's Mission High School, for a march to City Hall. The action was organized by:
  • San Francisco Gray Panthers
  • OccupySF
  • Refuse Fascism
  • First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco Human Rights Working Group
  • San Francisco Friends (Quakers) Peace and Social Concern Committee
The rally included music and speeches by labor activists. In their own words:

We unite against those who seek to limit people’s right to vote, intimidate voters at the polls, or intend to ignore the electoral outcome. We join with local and national civic and labor organizations in a day of action to protect our constitutional rights to a fair election.

We are working with organizations across the country holding similar marches. We believe it is essential to show publicly that the majority of the American people will not accept any interference in this constitutional process and moral imperative. We will not tolerate efforts to thwart peaceful voting or maneuvers to ignore the people’s intended choice. Let us join together. In solidarity, we are powerful! Let us know if you and/or your organization can participate in our March for Democracy SF.

The march, led by a - how to describe it, entirely gold colored, three wheeled, sound vehicle, operated by a driver, a person in a suit with a red bow tie and a person in a bunny outfit who operated the sound board, the whole affair labeled "Golden Ticket."

To music and slogans and preceded by two of SF's finest on bicycles, they marched up Mission, then Market Street where, a couple of blocks from City Hall, they held a undisturbed sit-in.

These demonstrations are a necessary reaction to Trump's threats against the election. Another one was planned for the following day at the Embarcadero.

All high resolution photos
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_02_leon_kunstenaar_20298-852_7239.jpg
original image (1774x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_03_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6274.jpg
original image (1400x2048)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_04_leon_kunstenaar_20298-852_7247.jpg
original image (1825x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_05_leon_kunstenaar_20298-852_7251.jpg
original image (1558x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_06_leon_kunstenaar_20298-852_7257.jpg
original image (1980x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_07_leon_kunstenaar_20298-852_7261.jpg
original image (1800x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_08_leon_kunstenaar_20298-852_7266.jpg
original image (1400x1838)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_09_leon_kunstenaar_20298-852_7268.jpg
original image (1971x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_10_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6338.jpg
original image (2012x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_11_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6381.jpg
original image (1969x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_12_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6401.jpg
original image (1798x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_13_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6412.jpg
original image (2065x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_14_leon_kunstenaar_20298-852_7301.jpg
original image (2132x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_15_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6418.jpg
original image (1953x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_16_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6437.jpg
original image (1968x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_17_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6561.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_18_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6572.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_19_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6586.jpg
original image (2033x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:58 AM
sm_20_leon_kunstenaar_20298-850_6616.jpg
original image (1400x1690)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 152.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code