Trump has been stealing the election & threatening violence for months, with all this rising to a crescendo in the days before the election. Now he claims victory demanding that the counting be stopped immediately- with millions of ballots yet to be counted, overwhelmingly from the urban cores where Black and Latino voters are concentrated.
NO! Trump's demand is illegitimate, utterly racist and would complete the theft of the election and the imposition of fascism.
Further: White supremacy is illegitimate. FASCISM IS ILLEGITIMATE!
It is urgent- it is more important than ever-that we reject this, powerfully and in our masses in nonviolent, creative 7 determined action, sustained until this regime is gone & this nightmare is ended. TRUMP/PENCE OUT NOW!
|Stop Trump's Attempt to Steal the Elections & Violently Impose a Fascist America on World
|Date
|Saturday November 07
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Rita Akayama
|norcal [at] refusefascism.org
|Phone
|510 926-8144
|Location Details
|Embarcadero Plaza
|
For more event information: http://refusefascism.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 4th, 2020 10:13 AM
