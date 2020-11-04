Trump has been stealing the election & threatening violence for months, with all this rising to a crescendo in the days before the election. Now he claims victory demanding that the counting be stopped immediately- with millions of ballots yet to be counted, overwhelmingly from the urban cores where Black and Latino voters are concentrated.



NO! Trump's demand is illegitimate, utterly racist and would complete the theft of the election and the imposition of fascism.



Further: White supremacy is illegitimate. FASCISM IS ILLEGITIMATE!



It is urgent- it is more important than ever-that we reject this, powerfully and in our masses in nonviolent, creative 7 determined action, sustained until this regime is gone & this nightmare is ended. TRUMP/PENCE OUT NOW! For more event information: http://refusefascism.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 4th, 2020 10:13 AM