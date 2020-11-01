Despite Who Wins, Settler Colonialism Persists
Either Way, We Don't Play
No Cops, No KKK, No Fascist USA
Abolish the State
7PM @ Clock Tower, Nov. 3 -- Masks Required
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
|No Cops, No KKK, No Fascist USA
|Tuesday November 03
|7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Protest
|No Fascist USA
|Clock Tower, Santa Cruz
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 1st, 2020 4:28 PM
