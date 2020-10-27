Other





Unfortunately, important political leaders have not agreed to a peaceful transfer of power should their party lose, political violence is on the rise, and the pandemic will make it more difficult to call a close election. This has led to ordinary citizens as well as elections experts across the political spectrum to have concerns that there may be an undemocratic power-grab, or a coup.



No matter who you vote for, how you pray, or what you look like, democracy is a value that we share. And, we know that ordinary people can defend our democracy. Nonviolent mass protests have stopped coups in other places, and while we hope it won't come to that, we may have to do the same in this country.



Locally we can prepare by expressing our resolve to resist an undemocratic power grab; by encouraging our local leaders to do the same; by meeting and training to take to the streets and by staying in communication.



We will vote.



We will refuse to accept election results until all the votes are counted.



We will nonviolently take to the streets if a coup is attempted.

If we need to, we will shut down this country to protect the integrity of the democratic process.



Take the Defend Democracy Pledge:

