Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 11/ 4/2020
Oakland: Stop the Coup — Defend Democracy #CountEveryVote
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday November 04
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBay Resistance
Location Details
Oscar Grant Plaza
14th and Broadway
Oakland
On Day After Elections, Bay Area to Lead Massive #CountEveryVote and Protect Democracy Protest

Faith, Labor, Youth, Community Groups to Demonstrate in Oakland Wednesday to Kick-Off Post Election Actions

--------------------

WHO: Thousands of bay area community members, including seniors, youth, faith leaders, families, immigrant groups, racial justice advocates, climate change organizers, and other communities calling to Protect Democracy.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 4th, 12-3pm

WHERE: Frank Ogawa Plaza, 14th and Broadway, Oakland

VISUALS: Thousands of socially distanced people with giant "Count Every Vote" and "Protect Democracy" banners, bands playing, trainings, speakers, banners, posters.

--------------------

Oakland, CA: On Wednesday, the day after what is already a historically massive turnout election concludes, thousands of people will gather in Oakland to raise the message to Count Every Vote, Protect Democracy, and to celebrate the unprecedented participation in our elections.

Regardless of what is known of national or local results, Faith, Labor, Youth, Climate, Racial Justice, and many others will come together under the Bay Resistance banner to join the national call that the people should decide their leaders, and every vote should be counted. Organizers say that if the president refuses to concede power if voted out, or bad actors interfere with votes or threaten democracy in any other way, escalating actions will commence in the Bay Area and across the country until the country.

Bay Resistance and it's partner organizations have trained hundreds of people in the run up to the election, preparing to uphold the will of the people, and calling on elected and community leaders to join a pledge to uphold democracy. This action comes after a giant street mural reading "Choose Democracy, Stop a Coup" was painted in downtown Oakland on Thursday, and dozens of protestors visited the homes of Twitter and Facebook executives on Sunday demanding they not allow their platforms to be used to undermine the overwhelming will of the voters.

November 4th actions will also take place in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and cities around the county as part of the https://protecttheresults.com network. On November 7th, San Francisco will host a Count Every Vote march at 12 pm.

--------------------

Community leaders formed Bay Resistance in 2016 to organize Bay Area communities to resist the Trump administration and defend our communities, our movements, and our planet. Some of us are targeted by Trump and his hateful policies. Many of us are immigrant, Muslim, South Asian, Black, Jewish, women, workers, queer, seniors & people with disabilities. All of us commit to loving, defending, and standing up for each other.
sm_were-in-this-together.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
For more event information: https://bayresistance.org/stop-the-coup-de...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 3rd, 2020 11:40 AM
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
