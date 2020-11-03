



Faith, Labor, Youth, Community Groups to Demonstrate in Oakland Wednesday to Kick-Off Post Election Actions



--------------------



WHO: Thousands of bay area community members, including seniors, youth, faith leaders, families, immigrant groups, racial justice advocates, climate change organizers, and other communities calling to Protect Democracy.



WHEN: Wednesday, November 4th, 12-3pm



WHERE: Frank Ogawa Plaza, 14th and Broadway, Oakland



VISUALS: Thousands of socially distanced people with giant "Count Every Vote" and "Protect Democracy" banners, bands playing, trainings, speakers, banners, posters.



--------------------



Oakland, CA: On Wednesday, the day after what is already a historically massive turnout election concludes, thousands of people will gather in Oakland to raise the message to Count Every Vote, Protect Democracy, and to celebrate the unprecedented participation in our elections.



Regardless of what is known of national or local results, Faith, Labor, Youth, Climate, Racial Justice, and many others will come together under the Bay Resistance banner to join the national call that the people should decide their leaders, and every vote should be counted. Organizers say that if the president refuses to concede power if voted out, or bad actors interfere with votes or threaten democracy in any other way, escalating actions will commence in the Bay Area and across the country until the country.



Bay Resistance and it's partner organizations have trained hundreds of people in the run up to the election, preparing to uphold the will of the people, and calling on elected and community leaders to join a pledge to uphold democracy. This action comes after a



November 4th actions will also take place in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and cities around the county as part of the



--------------------



