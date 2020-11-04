From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
The Day After Election Protest "Count Every Ballot" In Oakland
Hundreds of people in Oakland rallied at Oscar Grant Plaza to demand that every ballot be counted.
The Day After Election Protest "Count Every Ballot" In Oakland
https://youtu.be/hFMMG2LXC2c
On November 4, 2020 hundreds of people gathered in Oakland,
California at the Oscar Grant Plaza to demand that every ballot be counted.
Speakers included IBT 856 member Jovanka Beckles and Restaurant worker organizers.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/hFMMG2LXC2c
On November 4, 2020 hundreds of people gathered in Oakland,
California at the Oscar Grant Plaza to demand that every ballot be counted.
Speakers included IBT 856 member Jovanka Beckles and Restaurant worker organizers.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network