The First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco invites you to join us in a celebration of democracy, to demand all votes in the Nov. 3 election be counted and honored,
We demand that and all officials abide by the results and commit to peaceful transitions of office.
We commit to the work of dismantling White Supremacy and systemic racism, to de-colonising the future, to healing and reconciliation, to justice and equity.
Please come out with your friends, families, co-workers, activist groups, faith communities, nonprofits, affinity groups, etc., and your pro-democracy signs.
This event is organized by the First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco.
|Action for Justice and Democracy / Protect the Results
|Import into your personal calendar
|Wednesday November 04
|12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Protest
|Unitarian Universalist Society of S.F.
|neveragain [at] uusf.org
|415 776-4580
|1187 Franklin @ Geary St., San Francisco
For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/ptr/event/360964/
