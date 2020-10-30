The First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco invites you to join us in a celebration of democracy, to demand all votes in the Nov. 3 election be counted and honored,



We demand that and all officials abide by the results and commit to peaceful transitions of office.



We commit to the work of dismantling White Supremacy and systemic racism, to de-colonising the future, to healing and reconciliation, to justice and equity.



Please come out with your friends, families, co-workers, activist groups, faith communities, nonprofits, affinity groups, etc., and your pro-democracy signs.



This event is organized by the First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco.



For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/ptr/event/360964/

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 30th, 2020 4:38 PM