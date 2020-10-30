top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 11/ 4/2020
Action for Justice and Democracy / Protect the Results
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday November 04
Time 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUnitarian Universalist Society of S.F.
Emailneveragain [at] uusf.org
Phone415 776-4580
Location Details
1187 Franklin @ Geary St., San Francisco
The First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco invites you to join us in a celebration of democracy, to demand all votes in the Nov. 3 election be counted and honored,

We demand that and all officials abide by the results and commit to peaceful transitions of office.

We commit to the work of dismantling White Supremacy and systemic racism, to de-colonising the future, to healing and reconciliation, to justice and equity.

Please come out with your friends, families, co-workers, activist groups, faith communities, nonprofits, affinity groups, etc., and your pro-democracy signs.

This event is organized by the First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco.

For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/ptr/event/360964/

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 30th, 2020 4:38 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code