Oppose Trump's Attempt to Steal the Election - Protest at Twitter
Date Friday November 06
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRefuse Fascism Bay Area
Emailnorcal [at] refusefascism.org
Phone510-926-8144
Location Details
Twitter Headquarters, 1355 Market St. SF
Twitter will play a key role in enabling Trump to lie about the election results. We must demand that they protect the results and defend the integrity of our election!

Silicon Valley will continue to be instrumental in the spread of white supremacy until we are at least as outraged by lies and hate as Republicans are by truth.

Trump has been stealing the election and threatening violence for months, with all this rising to a crescendo in the days before the election. Now he claims victory demanding that the counting be stopped immediately – with millions of ballots yet to be counted, overwhelmingly from the urban cores where Black and Latino voters are concentrated!!

NO! Trump’s demand is illegitimate, utterly racist, and would complete the theft of the election and the imposition of fascism.

Further: White supremacy is illegitimate. Patriarchal theocracy is illegitimate.
FASCISM IS ILLEGITIMATE!

It is urgent – it is more important than ever – that we reject this, powerfully and in our masses, by taking the streets in nonviolent, creative, and determined action, sustained until this regime is gone and this nightmare is ended.

TRUMP/PENCE OUT NOW!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...

